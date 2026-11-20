Advantage, Loblaw, Stampede At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Advantage Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.45. Canadian Natural Resources announced a deal to acquire Advantage Energy in a major Alberta focused transaction. The acquisition expands Canadian Natural Resources' position in the Montney and Charlie Lake resource plays centered in Alberta.
Loblaw Companies (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $71.90. Recently, Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
Stampede Drilling Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. Last week, Stampede announced that it has granted an aggregate of 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to a director of the Company.
Loblaw Companies (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $71.90. Recently, Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
Stampede Drilling Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. Last week, Stampede announced that it has granted an aggregate of 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to a director of the Company.
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