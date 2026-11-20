MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a meeting with senior administrative and police officials to review the security situation and operational preparedness in Jammu division.

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The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, Special Director General (Coordination), Police Headquarters, SJM Gillani, Additional Director General, Crime Investigation Department, M K Sinha, and Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor Govind Jaiswal, officials said.

Inspector generals of police, the Jammu divisional commissioner, range deputy inspector generals, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other officers were also present.

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The meeting reviewed the law and order situation, operational preparedness, security strategies and future action plans to ensure peace across Jammu division.

Senior officials briefed the L-G on various aspects of the security scenario, law and order situation, winter security strategy, anti-drug campaign and ongoing operations in their respective areas, they said.

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