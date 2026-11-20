MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday quashed the preventive detention orders of two persons booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), observing that vague and non-specific allegations violate constitutional safeguards and deprive detainees of their right to make an effective representation against their detention.

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A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar passed separate judgments in the petitions filed by Rashid Bashir Pir and Anayatullah Wani, challenging their detention orders issued by the District Magistrates of Kupwara and Shopian respectively in April and May 2025.

In the case of Pir, the Court quashed the detention order dated May 3, 2025, observing that the grounds of detention contained vague allegations without specifying the details of the alleged subversive activities or the period during which he had allegedly indulged in such activities.

The Court noted that the grounds referred to phrases such as“recent reports received from sister agencies” and alleged involvement in activities inimical to the security of Jammu and Kashmir, without furnishing material particulars.

The court observed that the detainee could not have made an effective representation against his detention in the absence of specific details.

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Referring to Article 22(5) of the Constitution, the Court said every ground of detention must be individually specified to ensure transparency and accountability, adding that vague, indefinite or general allegations make it impossible for a detenue to understand the reasons for his detention and effectively challenge the same.

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The Court also referred to a Division Bench judgment in Imran Rashid Rather vs UT of J&K, which held that vague and non-specific grounds of detention violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 14 of the Constitution besides depriving detenues of an opportunity to offer a specific rebuttal.

Separately, the Court quashed the detention order dated April 28, 2025, issued by the District Magistrate, Shopian, against Wani.

The Court observed that the grounds of detention did not disclose the particulars of the places or the identities of the subversive elements to whom Wani was allegedly providing logistic support.

It further noted that the period during which the alleged logistic support was provided, as well as details of the alleged anti-national activities, had not been specified.

Holding that the allegations were vague and lacked material particulars, the court said the detainee had been prevented from making an effective representation, resulting in a violation of the constitutional guarantees under Article 22(5).

Allowing both petitions, the Court quashed the respective detention orders and directed the authorities to release them from preventive custody forthwith, provided they were not required in connection with any other case.