MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The stipend agitation by postgraduate and Senior Resident doctors has spread to Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, with resident doctors joining the ongoing protest on Friday and warning of suspension of routine OPD services from November 23 if their demands remain unresolved.The doctors are seeking an immediate enhancement of stipends and parity with their counterparts in other States and Union Territories, besides resolution of other long-pending service-related grievances.

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The protest at GMC Srinagar comes amid a widening agitation across Jammu and Kashmir, with resident doctors at GMCs Jammu, Doda, Rajouri and Kathua joining the protest programme on November 19. Resident Doctors' Associations, including RDA Anantnag, have also announced their participation, while several district hospitals have extended support.

AIMSA Vice President Dr Mohit Choudhary, who is also a PG resident at GMC Srinagar, urged the government to address the concerns of resident doctors without further delay and take a concrete decision on their demands.

AIMSA Chief Advisors Dr Mayeen Afsan Ahmed and Dr Sushant Dhabade extended support to the protesting doctors and sought the personal intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for an early resolution.

Dr Mayeen also urged the Principal of GMC Srinagar to facilitate the formation of a formally recognised Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), stating that resident doctors should have an institutional platform to represent their concerns and engage with the administration.

AIMSA General Secretary Dr Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser stressed the need for a functional Students' Union or Class Union at GMC Srinagar to ensure effective representation of students.

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AIMSA clarified that, according to the information available with it, there was presently no formally recognised RDA at the institution, and maintained that no individual or group could unilaterally nominate or declare anyone as RDA president in the absence of a duly constituted and officially recognised association. It called for an official clarification regarding the constitution of the RDA, its election process and recognition of its office-bearers.

AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan reiterated the association's commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of doctors and expressed hope that the Lieutenant Governor would personally intervene in the matter.

As part of the announced programme, doctors are wearing black bands and holding peaceful demonstrations from November 19 to 22, with routine OPD services likely to be suspended from November 23 if the government fails to address their demands.

The demands include an immediate enhancement of stipends and parity for PG, Senior Resident, DNB and MDS doctors across Jammu and Kashmir, besides implementation of maternity leave benefits in accordance with applicable High Court directions.

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The association said PG doctors in Jammu and Kashmir currently receive Rs 64,000 per month during the first year and Rs 67,000 in subsequent years, which it considers inadequate in view of their workload. It also highlighted differences in stipend structures between Jammu and Kashmir and other States, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as well as SKIMS Srinagar.

Earlier, a delegation of PG doctors from GMC Srinagar had visited the Civil Secretariat on November 17 and met the newly appointed Health Secretary, apprising him of their grievances.

AIMSA has also urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Health Minister Sakeena Itoo to intervene and issue a concrete Government Order, while calling for immediate dialogue between the government and resident doctors to prevent further escalation of the agitation and disruption to healthcare services.