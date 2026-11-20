SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods donated 40,000 pounds of protein to the 30th Annual Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food and Fund Drive to support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“The holiday season reminds us how important it is to come together as a community,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods.“We're grateful for the work our local foodbanks do throughout the year, and the Mayflower Marathon gives us another chance to support them and help put nutritious protein on the table for families in our area.”

The donated protein, including bacon, ham and sausage, will provide 160,000 servings for neighbors experiencing hunger in the greater Hampton Roads area.

“Many families across the Peninsula rely on the Foodbank and its partners to access higher-cost items like proteins,” said Bob Latvis, president and CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.“Smithfield's commitment to helping ensure that all of our neighbors are able to prepare nutritious, complete meals during the holiday season benefits our whole community.”

More than 25 local Smithfield employees supported the 57-hour event by collecting and organizing donations at the drop-off location in Hampton, Virginia.

“Increasing access to nutritious food is one of our top priorities at the Foodbank, and protein plays an important role in supporting the health and well-being of our neighbors,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.“Protein is also one of the most expensive foods for families to purchase and for foodbanks to provide. Smithfield's generosity helps us overcome that challenge and ensures more of our neighbors have access to the quality nutrition they need to thrive.”

Smithfield's support for the Mayflower Marathon continues its long-standing commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

Since 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 345 million servings of protein to fight hunger and address food insecurity through the company's Helping Hungry Homes® program. To learn more about Smithfield's initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been a leader in local hunger relief by providing access to healthy foods across the nine cities and counties on the Peninsula. With the support of 120 partner agencies, the Foodbank has provided over 200 million meals to families facing hunger. It operates mobile food pantries throughout the month, provides emergency food assistance, prepares weekend bags of food and after-school meals for children, and advocates for our neighbors experiencing food and nutrition insecurity. The Foodbank also runs an accredited Culinary Training program, helping to address root causes of food insecurity and provide opportunities for students in financial hardship. The Foodbank is a proud partner of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger-free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us online at our .

About the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Since 1981, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided more than 442 million meals to neighbors in need. As the region's largest hunger-relief organization, the Foodbank procures, stores, and distributes millions of pounds of food and other essential grocery products each year, serving 11 cities and counties through a network of 240+ partner agencies and 150 direct distributions. The Foodbank works to increase access to nutritious food for children, seniors, veterans, and families experiencing food insecurity, with fresh produce and lean protein accounting for nearly half of all food distributed. Through the support of dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners, the Foodbank is helping ensure more neighbors have consistent access to the food they need to live healthy, stable lives. Learn more at foodbankonline.org.

Photo Caption: Chris Tan, President & CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore; Liz Reasoner, Food Bank of Albemarle; Bob Latvis, President & CEO, Virginia Peninsula Food Bank; and Jonathan Toms, Senior Manager of Community Development, Smithfield Foods, gather at the 30th annual Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food and Fund Drive, where Smithfield Foods donated 40,000 pounds of protein to support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

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