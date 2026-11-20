MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint customers can now work across Snowflake and their own business data outside it with one set of definitions and access rules

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jedify, the autonomous context graph for data-intensive agentic applications and workflows, today announced the launch of the Jedify MCP connector on Snowflake Marketplace, now generally available. The Jedify MCP connector brings Jedify's context graph into Snowflake CoCo, allowing customers to ask questions and build on Snowflake data alongside data from other warehouses and lakehouses, BI tools, ERP, CRM, finance systems, and company knowledge, all through a single governed connection.

“Most business questions don't stop at the edge of a single system,” said Adi Elimelech, co-founder and CTO of Jedify.“With the Jedify MCP connector, Snowflake CoCo starts from one shared understanding of the business across Snowflake and non-Snowflake data. That means every team gets answers grounded in the shared context, under the access rules they already have, no matter where the underlying data lives.”

Jedify and Snowflake help inform better business decisions by enabling AI agents in Snowflake CoCo with governed access to a complete view of the business. Jedify's Semantic FusionTM technology unifies siloed data into a single context graph. That includes other warehouses and lakehouses, BI tools, systems of record and unstructured knowledge such as documents, playbooks and meeting recordings. Snowflake CoCo draws on that shared context alongside Snowflake data, so business terms and definitions mean the same thing in every source.

Snowflake Marketplace helps customers discover data, apps, AI tools, agents and MCP servers that support their data and AI initiatives. With MCP servers available on Marketplace, customers can find connections that give their AI agents access to relevant tools and services. Customers can use those connections in Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork or other compatible AI tools with governance controls that allow administrators to manage access. Every MCP connection is governed by default through Snowflake's agentic control plane. Admins decide who can use which tools.

“Giving AI agents access to the right tools can help businesses drive innovation in areas like finance, supply chain, marketing and revenue operations,” said Rodrigo Rocha, vice president of global ISV and enterprise technology partnerships at Snowflake.“With Jedify's MCP server available on Snowflake Marketplace, joint customers have greater flexibility in how they bring governed business context from across their organization into Snowflake CoCo. We're helping customers discover the tools they need while giving providers a way to reach customers where their data already lives.”

Joint customers can now use the Jedify MCP connector on Snowflake Marketplace to ask and build across Snowflake and other warehouses and lakehouses, ERP, CRM, finance, supply chain, BI, documents and Slack, without first moving everything into Snowflake, meaning siloed data moves from answers to action as one. For example, Snowflake CoCo can call Jedify Data Agents as tools to monitor metrics and investigate changes across Snowflake and non-Snowflake data, then deliver evidence-backed findings to Slack or email. Every call runs under the user's own identity and respects Snowflake role-based access controls, Jedify row-level permissions and source-level access on connected platforms. CoCo pulls only the pre-resolved context it needs, so each question uses far fewer tokens. Admins add the connector straight from the Jedify listing on Snowflake Marketplace, with no custom integration work.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.

About Jedify

Jedify provides governed operational intelligence, powered by its autonomous context graph for enterprise-grade AI, giving organizations connected business context and agents built on top of it. By connecting an organization's structured operational data, including data warehouses, CRMs and financial systems, with its unstructured knowledge, such as documents, playbooks, Slack and meeting recordings, Jedify automatically builds a proprietary context graph powered by Semantic FusionTM. On top of that graph, Jedify builds and deploys production-grade AI agents and applications that are more accurate and consistent, without the hallucinations or token waste associated with context-free approaches. Jedify is model-agnostic, so enterprises can build on the AI platforms they choose without single-vendor lock-in. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedI.

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