New Agentic Commerce Guide Arrives As 22% Of AI Agent Users Report Blocked Purchases
|Stage
|Finding
|Recommendation
|Almost 20% of shoppers say AI is their first step before visiting a store
|Recommendation
|74% of shoppers trust the recommendations AI gives them
|Recommendation
|30% of AI shoppers say these tools frequently introduce them to brands they did not know
|Checkout
|19% of personal agent users have deployed their agents at checkout
|Checkout
|73% of shoppers are uncomfortable giving a personal agent their payment information
|Checkout
|9% of personal agent users give their agents unrestricted access to their financial details
AI Shopping Agents Start With a Recommendation
In agentic commerce, the recommendation comes before any order. A shopper who asks an AI assistant for a product sees a short list of brands before visiting a store, and those recommendations are expected to shape more than one in five holiday orders this year. As a result, a brand that AI shopping assistants leave out of their answers can miss the shopper before the agent ever reaches a product page. Those answers draw on the pages an assistant can read, so Ecommerce.com advises merchants to write product pages that AI answers can quot.
Ecommerce.com built Deepcit to measure that first stage. Deepcite writes buyer personas and questions from the store's own site, then runs 100 unique prompts through ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Grok in each run and records how each assistant mentions, cites and rates a brand. In addition, it tracks visibility, share of voice, citations and sentiment over time, so a merchant can see whether its position changes as the holiday season goes on, and a merchant can export the results or share them as a report. Ecommerce.com advises merchants to read those results before they budget for checkout integration, since an agent's purchase begins with the brands an assistant has already surfaced.
AI Checkout Still Waits on Shopper Trust
Shoppers are slower to let agents pay. Among personal agent users, 36% have set up a separate credit card just for their agent, so even shoppers who allow payment set their own limits on it.
Agent purchases can also go wrong. Only 32% of personal agent users say they have had no major errors with their agent. Shoppers often stop using an AI assistant after two or three mistakes, so a failed agentic checkout can cost a merchant more than the single order.
For that reason, Ecommerce.com advises merchants to confirm that each AI channel shows the same product, price and variant a shopper will pay for before they turn on agentic checkout. A mismatch can start in the product feed, which may list one price while the product page shows another. A store analysi of the public product data can help bring those offer errors to light, so the merchant can clear them before an agent reaches the payment step. The analysis reads only what any shopper can see, such as the product pages, feed and sitemap, so a merchant can start it from the store's URL.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: How often do AI shopping agents fail to complete a purchase?
Answer: In a November 2026 survey of holiday shoppers, 22% of personal AI agent users said an agent had been blocked from completing a purchase, and 27% said an agent had bought something too expensive. Ecommerce.com advises merchants to check their prices and product variants before they turn on AI checkout, so an agent finds the same offer the shopper sees.
Question: Do shoppers trust AI shopping recommendations?
Answer: Of the shoppers surveyed, 74% trust the recommendations AI gives them, and 11% say they would skip a purchase if an AI assistant advised against it. For that reason, Ecommerce.com tracks how AI assistants mention, cite and rate a brand, so a merchant can see what those recommendations say about it.
Question: Do shoppers referred by AI convert at a higher rate?
Answer: Shoppers referred to a store by AI convert at more than twice the typical rate, according to Salesforce's November 2026 holiday research. For merchants, that makes a brand's place in AI answers part of the revenue picture, since those shoppers arrive closer to a purchase.
Question: How many shoppers use AI agents to shop?
Answer: Among the shoppers Salesforce surveyed, 31% have tried a personal AI agent, and 28% of those users give their agent tasks multiple times a day. At the same time, 49% of shoppers are not interested in agents browsing or buying for them at all. Ecommerce.com reads that split as a reason for merchants to secure their place in AI recommendations first and expand AI checkout as more shoppers accept it.
Sources: Salesforce, New Data: Holiday Shoppers Will Rely on Agents. Retailers Must Be Ready. (Nov. 12, 2026); Ecommerce.com, Agentic Commerce for Merchants: Get Listed and Prepare for AI Checkout.
About Ecommerce.com
Ecommerce.com is an AI-native commerce company built by Optimum7 and Zen Media to help businesses improve how their brands and products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased. Its ecommerce intelligence platform analyzes publicly available product information, search and AI visibility, competitive pricing, site crawlability, and customer reviews to deliver product-level SEO and AI-readiness scores with prioritized recommendations. The company also develops AI tools to measure brand visibility across AI platforms, evaluate shopping experiences, and automate commerce and marketing workflows. Learn more at ecommerce.co.CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO ecommerce.com...
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