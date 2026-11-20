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A Salesforce survey of more than 2,500 holiday shoppers shows that agent purchases can still go wrong, with 22% of personal agent users reporting a blocked purchase and 27% an overpriced one.

Only 19% of personal agent users have deployed their agents at checkout, and 73% of shoppers are uncomfortable giving a personal agent their payment information. Ecommerce.com advises merchants to check how AI shopping assistants recommend their brand before they turn on AI checkout. Miami, FL, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Salesforce study of holiday shoppers in the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia, released ahead of Cyber Week, found that 22% of personal AI agent users have had an agent blocked from completing a purchase, and 27% say an agent bought something too expensive. Ecommerce.com reads the data as an early look at agentic commerce for merchant, since these shoppers already hand parts of a purchase to software. Ecommerce.com, an AI-native commerce company that measures how AI systems discover and evaluate brands, sees two stages in an agent purchase. An AI assistant first decides which brands and products to recommend, and the agent then tries to complete the order. The company advises merchants to prepare for both stages before the holiday peak, starting with how AI assistants describe their brand today. It treats AI checkout as the later step, since many shoppers still keep their payment details away from agents. "Shoppers who hand a purchase to an agent still want the same thing they always wanted, which is the right product at the price they expected," said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7. "Merchants who want those orders should know what AI assistants already say about their brand and what an agent will find when it reaches the store. Both can be checked before Cyber Week." Shopper behavior falls on either side of that line between recommendation and purchase.

Stage Finding Recommendation Almost 20% of shoppers say AI is their first step before visiting a store Recommendation 74% of shoppers trust the recommendations AI gives them Recommendation 30% of AI shoppers say these tools frequently introduce them to brands they did not know Checkout 19% of personal agent users have deployed their agents at checkout Checkout 73% of shoppers are uncomfortable giving a personal agent their payment information Checkout 9% of personal agent users give their agents unrestricted access to their financial details



AI Shopping Agents Start With a Recommendation

In agentic commerce, the recommendation comes before any order. A shopper who asks an AI assistant for a product sees a short list of brands before visiting a store, and those recommendations are expected to shape more than one in five holiday orders this year. As a result, a brand that AI shopping assistants leave out of their answers can miss the shopper before the agent ever reaches a product page. Those answers draw on the pages an assistant can read, so Ecommerce.com advises merchants to write product pages that AI answers can quot.

Ecommerce.com built Deepcit to measure that first stage. Deepcite writes buyer personas and questions from the store's own site, then runs 100 unique prompts through ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Grok in each run and records how each assistant mentions, cites and rates a brand. In addition, it tracks visibility, share of voice, citations and sentiment over time, so a merchant can see whether its position changes as the holiday season goes on, and a merchant can export the results or share them as a report. Ecommerce.com advises merchants to read those results before they budget for checkout integration, since an agent's purchase begins with the brands an assistant has already surfaced.

AI Checkout Still Waits on Shopper Trust

Shoppers are slower to let agents pay. Among personal agent users, 36% have set up a separate credit card just for their agent, so even shoppers who allow payment set their own limits on it.

Agent purchases can also go wrong. Only 32% of personal agent users say they have had no major errors with their agent. Shoppers often stop using an AI assistant after two or three mistakes, so a failed agentic checkout can cost a merchant more than the single order.

For that reason, Ecommerce.com advises merchants to confirm that each AI channel shows the same product, price and variant a shopper will pay for before they turn on agentic checkout. A mismatch can start in the product feed, which may list one price while the product page shows another. A store analysi of the public product data can help bring those offer errors to light, so the merchant can clear them before an agent reaches the payment step. The analysis reads only what any shopper can see, such as the product pages, feed and sitemap, so a merchant can start it from the store's URL.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How often do AI shopping agents fail to complete a purchase?

Answer: In a November 2026 survey of holiday shoppers, 22% of personal AI agent users said an agent had been blocked from completing a purchase, and 27% said an agent had bought something too expensive. Ecommerce.com advises merchants to check their prices and product variants before they turn on AI checkout, so an agent finds the same offer the shopper sees.

Question: Do shoppers trust AI shopping recommendations?

Answer: Of the shoppers surveyed, 74% trust the recommendations AI gives them, and 11% say they would skip a purchase if an AI assistant advised against it. For that reason, Ecommerce.com tracks how AI assistants mention, cite and rate a brand, so a merchant can see what those recommendations say about it.

Question: Do shoppers referred by AI convert at a higher rate?

Answer: Shoppers referred to a store by AI convert at more than twice the typical rate, according to Salesforce's November 2026 holiday research. For merchants, that makes a brand's place in AI answers part of the revenue picture, since those shoppers arrive closer to a purchase.

Question: How many shoppers use AI agents to shop?

Answer: Among the shoppers Salesforce surveyed, 31% have tried a personal AI agent, and 28% of those users give their agent tasks multiple times a day. At the same time, 49% of shoppers are not interested in agents browsing or buying for them at all. Ecommerce.com reads that split as a reason for merchants to secure their place in AI recommendations first and expand AI checkout as more shoppers accept it.

Sources: Salesforce, New Data: Holiday Shoppers Will Rely on Agents. Retailers Must Be Ready. (Nov. 12, 2026); Ecommerce.com, Agentic Commerce for Merchants: Get Listed and Prepare for AI Checkout.

About Ecommerce.com

Ecommerce.com is an AI-native commerce company built by Optimum7 and Zen Media to help businesses improve how their brands and products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased. Its ecommerce intelligence platform analyzes publicly available product information, search and AI visibility, competitive pricing, site crawlability, and customer reviews to deliver product-level SEO and AI-readiness scores with prioritized recommendations. The company also develops AI tools to measure brand visibility across AI platforms, evaluate shopping experiences, and automate commerce and marketing workflows. Learn more at ecommerce.co.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO ecommerce.com...