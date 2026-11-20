

Optimum7 released a Klaviyo holiday email marketing guide that covers sale-day flows, send volume, VIP access and shipping dates.

Flows earned 20x, 31x and 40x more revenue per recipient than campaigns at three Optimum7 ecommerce clients, two measured over 12 months and one since June.

NRF's forecast covers Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 and tops 2025's $972 billion in holiday retail sales. Adobe expects Cyber Week online sales of $47.5 billion, up from $44.2 billion in 2025.

Miami, FL, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects holiday retail sales to reach $1.013 trillion this year, 4.2% above 2025. Optimum7, an ecommerce development and digital marketing agency, released a Klaviyo holiday email marketing guide that combines its own client results with Klaviyo's published guidance. It tells ecommerce stores which flows switch to sale versions and how many more emails to send, and to whom.

“A store short on time can check its flows first, because they earn far more per recipient than campaigns, and then build its sale versions. A move to a new platform needs at least four weeks, which puts it in January,” said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7.

Holiday Email Marketing in Klaviyo: Forecasts and Email Share

Adobe's forecast covers the online side of the season, with $275.1 billion in U.S. online sales expected, 6.7% above the $257.8 billion shoppers spent online last year. Across Klaviyo customers, email and text drove 42% of total revenue over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, according to Klaviyo's report on that weekend. Optimum7's client data points the same way over a longer period, with one client earning about twice as much email revenue in November and December last year as in September and October. With online sales expected to grow, the flows and sends a store already runs can carry more volume in those two months.

Email Flow Builds and Sale Versions in Klaviyo

On the sale days, short sale versions of the welcome, abandoned cart, abandoned checkout, browse abandonment and post-purchase flows run in place of the everyday versions, which pause so a shopper does not receive both and resume the day after the sale ends. Optimum7 builds those sale versions in its clients' Klaviyo email marketing accounts and checks the links, filters and discount codes in the flows before the holidays. The abandoned cart sale flow also skips anyone who has already started checkout. For timing, Klaviyo's Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) checklist puts the first abandoned cart message at 1 to 2 hours and the second at 6 to 8 hours.

Flows get the first review because they earn more than campaigns. Across three Optimum7 ecommerce clients, flows earned 20x, 31x and 40x more revenue per recipient than campaigns, each ratio from a separate account. Two accounts were measured over 12 months and one since June, and at one store flows brought in 90% of email revenue. Klaviyo's 2026 benchmarks, which cover more than 183,000 customers, put flow revenue per recipient at nearly 18 times campaign revenue per recipient.

Black Friday Email Campaigns: Send Volume, Audience Size and Deliverability

Send volume rises during Black Friday week, and one client goes from 8 sends to 18. The extra sends go to engaged profiles, and on peak days only the engaged window widens from 90 days to 180 days, with a seed list, bounce and sunset exclusions and a weekly cap. Reactivating old customers from a previous platform took 9,362 emails across five batches and brought zero orders. Optimum7's tip for dormant lists is to warm them well before November or leave them out of peak sends. A wider audience can hurt deliverability, and in one client account the audience per send jumped from about 3,000 to 11,000 or 12,000 while the deliverability score fell from 52 to 35. Optimum7's ecommerce email marketing services include fixing deliverability issues.

VIP Access and Shipping Cutoffs in Klaviyo Holiday Emails

Klaviyo recommends sending the VIP early-access email and text 2 to 3 weeks before Black Friday, a window that ran from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13 this year. In Optimum7's VIP setup, VIPs see the deals a day early, get the first Black Friday email and an extra 10% code. The VIP list itself has a data gap on BigCommerce, because Klaviyo's Placed Order metric leaves out orders in Incomplete, Pending and Awaiting Payment status by default, and a segment built on that metric can miss deposit and delayed-payment orders.

One client's top campaign last season was its Black Friday launch, followed by a shipping-extended email on Dec. 19. A date-based email outside shipping ranked high as well, and at another store the sale-ends-tomorrow email placed among the year's top three. Optimum7's tip for sale emails is to list the order-by date for each shipping method.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How early should a Klaviyo account start Black Friday work?

Answer: Klaviyo's BFCM checklist starts with an audit of list and flow health in July and August, then moves to segments and flow setup in September and October, and it asks brands to finish flow quality checks in October.

Question: How should a Klaviyo account resend a Black Friday email and stand out in a crowded inbox?

Answer: People who did not open get the same email again with a new subject line. Klaviyo flags Apple Mail Privacy Protection opens but cannot confirm them as human opens, so a non-opener list is an estimate. An engaged segment can qualify profiles through clicks or recent subscriptions as well as opens. At one Optimum7 client, four of the 14 Black Friday emails are short plain-text notes signed by the founder or the team, to stand out in a crowded inbox.

Question: Should a Klaviyo account send Black Friday emails to its whole list or to segments?

Answer: Klaviyo's BFCM checklist sends Black Friday email and SMS to engaged segments, and it asks brands to build engaged and unengaged segments before the season starts. At one Optimum7 client's store, fall emails to buyer-type segments opened at 62% to 68%, and a broader send to 2.5 times the audience opened at 31%. Open counts may include Apple Mail Privacy Protection opens, which Klaviyo flags but cannot confirm as human opens.

Question: How much time should a store allow to migrate to Klaviyo before Black Friday?

Answer: Klaviyo's migration guide recommends at least four weeks for lists under 50,000 subscribers, five to six weeks for 50,000 to 250,000 and six to eight weeks above that. It names early to mid-September as the latest practical start for a simple migration. For late starters, it suggests focusing on core functionality, working with an experienced partner and keeping the old platform as a fallback.

Source: Figures in this release come from the National Retail Federation's holiday forecast (Oct. 15, 2026); Adobe's U.S. holiday forecast (Sept. 28, 2026) and 2025 holiday results (Jan. 7, 2026); Klaviyo's report on the 2025 holiday weekend (Dec. 2, 2025), BFCM checklist (June 25, 2026), migration guide (Aug. 13, 2025) and 2026 email marketing benchmarks (checked Nov. 19, 2026); and Klaviyo Help Center articles on BigCommerce data (Oct. 26, 2026 update) and Mail Privacy Protection opens (Oct. 30, 2026 update). Flow, send volume, audience, segment, VIP and shipping figures come from Optimum7's client accounts, without client names.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO, Optimum7...