“Companies that focus on customer growth and NRR outperform new-logo-dependent peers, growing 2x to 2.5x faster and commanding nearly 5x higher valuation multiples. AI adds both signals and noise, and a customer knowledge graph can identify the growth signals and trigger action on them,” said Gal Biran, CEO & Co-Founder of Base.“AI-first teams and long-horizon AI agents are only as good as what they know about each customer. Rubiq gives every AI-powered team and agent the trusted context they need to succeed.”

Founded in 2025 by Eyal Efroni and Shaul Amran, Rubiq connects structured data, such as CRM records, product usage, and various sources, with unstructured data from customer conversations, support tickets, community, surveys, and emails. It keeps the meaning behind that data: the needs a customer has raised, the decisions a team has made, and the reasons behind them. It reasons over that history at scale, with very long context windows, which gives each signal its significance. The same request can mean different things if the customer has raised it three times before or has just shared their satisfaction on a call. That's why companies need one graph for every team, program, and agent.

While most post-sale programs rely on segments and moment-in-time health scores, programs in Base Orbit rely on rich customer context, such as what each customer asked for, what was promised, what was decided, and why. An expansion offer follows customer maturity and readiness; a reference request goes to a customer whose outcomes and current experience support it. Teams and agents know the next best action per contact and account.

An MCP query by the CCO, a Sales request in CRM, a CSM question in Slack, and a Base agentic teammate all leverage the same facts, insights, and decisions, and every interaction adds to what the next one knows.“For 10 years I worked alongside post-sales teams and kept hitting the same wall: more customer data than ever, and almost none of it you could fully trust,” said Eyal Efroni, Co-Founder & CEO of Rubiq.“When AI agents act on your behalf with customers, a wrong guess puts the relationship at risk. Base is where customer knowledge turns into action, and I couldn't imagine a better home for what we created.”

The Customer Graph and context models are available for Base customers.

Read more about the acquisition here.

About Base

Base is the AI Customer Growth platform for post-sale teams, creating a foundation for AI-empowered onboarding, adoption journeys, advocacy, references, renewals, and expansion. Base provides vibe-coded customer experiences, AI teammates, headless interfaces for customer context and activation, and engagement orchestration, enabling companies to grow NRR without increasing headcount. Companies including Adobe, NiCE, Okta, ZoomInfo, Indeed, and Vidyard run their programs on Base.

About Rubiq

Founded in 2025 by Eyal Efroni and Shaul Amran, Rubiq built a proprietary customer knowledge graph with built-in reasoning and decision context that gives AI agents trusted context across every part of the customer relationship. Rubiq is now part of Base.

Contact:

Saloni Aggarwal

Director of Marketing | Base

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at