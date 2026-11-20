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Space Insurance Market

The Business Research Company's Space Insurance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The space insurance market is carving out a significant niche as the demand for satellite launches and space missions continues to surge. With increasing investments in space technology and more complex orbital operations, insurance solutions tailored for space risks are becoming essential. Let's explore the current market scale, influential growth factors, leading regions, and future opportunities within this evolving industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Space Insurance Market

The space insurance market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.06 billion in 2025 to $4.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This expansion during the historical period is linked to the rise in commercial satellite launches, which has driven up demand for mission risk coverage. Early frameworks for pre-launch and launch insurance have been established, while the increasing complexity of orbital missions calls for specialized reinsurance capacities. Additionally, the frequency of launch delays has encouraged wider adoption of delay insurance products, and the growth in space traffic has expanded third-party liability requirements.

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Looking ahead, the space insurance market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory. By 2030, the market size is forecasted to reach $6.23 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the increasing deployment of mega-constellations, which amplifies overall insurance exposure. The demand for customized insurance products is rising, particularly for on-orbit servicing and refueling missions. Advancements in actuarial models now consider risks such as space debris and collisions. More private insurers and reinsurers are entering the market to cover high-value space risks, and insurance solutions are expanding to cover lunar and deep space missions. Prominent trends expected in the coming years include comprehensive in-orbit risk coverage, insurance products specifically designed for mega-constellations, a growing focus on debris-related liability, coverage for commercial human spaceflight, and a shift toward modular, customizable satellite insurance packages.

What Space Insurance Covers and Its Importance

Space insurance is a specialized form of coverage that protects against financial losses arising from space missions and satellite operations. It encompasses a range of policy types that address different phases of a space mission, providing essential safeguarding for stakeholders such as satellite operators, space agencies, and investors. These insurance products play a crucial role in mitigating the risks associated with the high costs and uncertainties of space projects.

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Key Drivers Boosting the Space Insurance Market

One of the primary forces propelling the space insurance market forward is the growing number of satellite launches worldwide. Launching a satellite involves sending it into Earth's orbit or beyond via rockets or launch vehicles. This increase in launches is largely driven by both corporations and governments deploying satellites to meet the rising global demand for high-speed internet connectivity. Space insurance protects these launches by covering losses from potential launch failures, operational mishaps, or damage during deployment. This financial protection is vital for investors managing the uncertainties of expensive space ventures. For instance, in 2024, a total of 259 launches took place, with 224 being commercially procured. This activity helped push global commercial launch revenues to $9.3 billion, marking a 30% increase compared with 2023, according to the Satellite Industry Association, a US-based non-profit trade group. This surge in satellite launches is a key factor driving growth in the space insurance market.

Additional Factors Encouraging Market Expansion

Besides the rise in satellite launches, other factors contribute to the market's momentum. The complexity and risks associated with modern space missions have increased the need for more specialized insurance products. Growing space traffic also elevates liability considerations, encouraging broader adoption of coverage options. Furthermore, the entrance of private insurers into this niche market has expanded available risk-sharing mechanisms and increased competition, ultimately supporting market growth.

Leading Regions in the Space Insurance Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the space insurance market in 2025. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America leads currently, the report highlights the potential for growth across these diverse markets as space activities continue to expand globally.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Space Insurance Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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