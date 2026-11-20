Zolgensma Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Zolgensma Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The gene therapy market for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is evolving rapidly, driven by scientific advancements and growing awareness of rare diseases. As innovative treatments like Zolgensma gain traction, the market is set to experience significant changes, reflecting broader trends in genetic medicine and healthcare investment. Here's a detailed look at the market size, key drivers, major players, and regional insights shaping the future of the Zolgensma market.

Current and Future Market Size of the Zolgensma Market

The expansion of the Zolgensma market during the past years has largely been fueled by improvements in gene therapy delivery methods, proven clinical success particularly in treating SMA type 1, enhanced newborn screening programs enabling early diagnosis, supportive regulatory frameworks for gene therapies, and the growth of pediatric neuromuscular healthcare services. Looking ahead, the market is expected to further grow due to increased investments in gene therapy research pipelines, a wider implementation of newborn screening initiatives, heightened demand for curative solutions to rare diseases, advances in viral vector manufacturing technologies, and a stronger focus on long-term economic benefits of health outcomes. Important trends anticipated during the forecast period include broader acceptance of one-time gene therapy treatments, increasing emphasis on early genetic intervention, expanding use of viral vector platforms, a shift toward curative treatment models, and enhanced attention to long-term survival improvements.

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Understanding What Zolgensma Is and Its Use in Treating SMA

Zolgensma is a gene therapy specifically developed for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disorder that results in muscle weakness and loss of motor function. This treatment works by replacing the defective or missing SMN1 gene in children younger than two years old, with the aim of restoring motor abilities and improving chances of survival. By addressing the root genetic cause, Zolgensma offers a transformative option for infants affected by this serious condition.

The Increasing Incidence of SMA as a Crucial Market Growth Factor

One of the primary factors driving the global Zolgensma market is the rising prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy. SMA is a genetic disease marked by the degeneration of motor neurons in the spinal cord, which leads to progressive muscle weakness and atrophy-primarily impacting infants and young children-with potentially severe physical disabilities and life-threatening complications. The growing identification of SMA cases can be linked to advancements in genetic testing and widespread newborn screening programs that enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis, uncovering cases that may have previously been overlooked. Zolgensma's therapeutic approach involves delivering a functional SMN1 gene copy to SMA patients, thereby restoring production of the survival motor neuron protein essential for muscle strength and motor function. For example, in August 2025, the UK-based health guidance organization NICE estimated that SMA affects about 1 in every 14,000 births globally, with roughly 47 infants diagnosed in the UK alone during 2023. This increase in diagnosed cases contributes significantly to the expanding demand for Zolgensma.

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How the Rising Prevalence of Rare Diseases Fuels Zolgensma Market Growth

Another key driver supporting the growth of the Zolgensma market is the increasing occurrence of rare diseases overall. Rare diseases, which affect only a small portion of the population, often present unique diagnostic challenges and require specialized treatments. Enhanced diagnostic technologies and greater awareness have led to earlier detection and identification of these conditions, some of which had remained undiagnosed until recent years. Zolgensma specifically targets rare diseases such as SMA by delivering a functional copy of the defective SMN1 gene, enabling the production of a protein crucial for motor neuron health and muscular function. According to a September 2024 report from a Netherlands-based international organization in the European Union, over 6,000 distinct rare diseases exist, collectively affecting up to 36 million people in the EU. This broadening recognition and diagnosis of rare diseases is a significant factor driving the expansion of the Zolgensma market.

Impact of Growing Healthcare Expenditure on Zolgensma Market Expansion

The surge in healthcare spending also plays a vital role in advancing the Zolgensma market. Healthcare expenditure encompasses the total funds allocated by individuals, institutions, and governments toward prevention, treatment, and disease management. This expenditure is rising due to ongoing innovations in medical technology, which often come with high costs for new diagnostics, therapies, and treatment modalities. Increased healthcare spending enhances access to advanced and costly treatments like Zolgensma by facilitating wider patient coverage and reimbursement options. For instance, data from the US-based Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services showed that in 2023, health care spending in the United States grew by 7.5%, reaching $4.9 trillion or about $14,570 per person. This growing financial commitment to healthcare supports the adoption of expensive gene therapies, bolstering the Zolgensma market's growth prospects.

North America's Leading Position in the Global Zolgensma Market

When it comes to regional market share, North America was the largest market for Zolgensma in 2025. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, other regions, particularly Asia-Pacific, are expected to show notable growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to advanced therapies.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Recent Zolgensma Market Analysis by The Business Research Company, Emphasizing Upcoming Industry Trends and Projections News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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