The Christmas Heartbeat

Hunter Sansone stars as "Luke" in the new holiday rom-com The Christmas Heartbeat

Brittany Curran and Hunter Sansone Star in The Christmas Heartbeat

Star Hunter Sansone and Creators share the deeply personal stories behind the film's tender scene for National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the creators of the new holiday movie, "The Christmas Heartbeat," the film's most tender moment is also its most personal. In a scene between Julia (Brittany Curran) and Luke (Hunter Sansone), Luke talks about how music helped his Grams when she developed dementia. It is a quiet, true-to-life moment, written by people who have lived it.In honor of National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, Sansone and the filmmakers are sharing the inspiration behind the scene and releasing an exclusive clip."Tackling a sensitive subject like dementia is not an easy task for filmmakers. I felt honored that I was trusted with the responsibility of sharing that message through Luke. My own Grandma Rose suffered from the effects of dementia, and I saw firsthand how brutal it can be. The Christmas Heartbeat is a heartfelt love letter to anyone who is suffering or has suffered from the impacts of Alzheimer's or dementia," adds Sansone.Executive producer Carrie Romero lost her father to a long battle with vascular dementia. "It was incredibly important for us to include the painful reality of losing a loved one to dementia when we made The Christmas Heartbeat”, said Romero. "Through the different scenes with Luke and how he honors his grandmother, and after losing my own father to dementia, we wanted to show just how difficult this journey truly is. More than anything, we want this film to express our deepest gratitude for the devoted caregivers who selflessly hold their loved ones' hands and take care of them through the very end of their lives."Co-writer, executive producer, and actor Chuck Fusca wrote Luke's scenes about "Grams" with his own mother in mind, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Fusca's family worked closely with the Alzheimer's Association of Delaware to care for her, and his father volunteered through the association to help others. Each year, their extended family participates in the annual Alzheimer's walk in Wilmington, Delaware."This month means a lot to me," said Fusca. "My family had to be educated on Alzheimer's, and we all learned a lot. I wrote all the scenes with Luke about his 'Grams' with my mother on my mind. She loved music and to sing, and that comes out in the film. We were able to get her an appearance in the film, and I know she would have been proud."The story reflects what millions of families face. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and more than 12 million provide their unpaid care. Research also shows that musical memory is often relatively preserved in people with Alzheimer's, which means music can still bring connection, emotion, and joy.Directed by Lance Smith and co-written by Smith and Fusca, "The Christmas Heartbeat" also stars Joey Lawrence, Beverly D'Angelo, Rachael Thompson, and Courtney D'Angelo. The film is currently available on Prime Video and Fandango VOD, with a streaming network to be announced soon.For information and support, families can visit the Alzheimer's Association at alz or call its 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.Interviews: Hunter Sansone, Carrie Romero, and Chuck Fusca are available upon request.

Katharine Richardson

Richlynn Group

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The Christmas Heartbeat | Luke Opens Up About His Grandmother's Alzheimer's (EXCLUSIVE)

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Touching Holiday Film "The Christmas Heartbeat" Honors Loved Ones Lost to Dementia and the Caregivers by Their Side News Provided By Richlynn Group November 20, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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