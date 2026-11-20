Australian CX testing and assurance business recognised among the country's fastest-growing technology companies, with more than 300% growth over three years

- Hamish Graham, Founder and CEO, PumpCXSYDNEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PumpCX has been ranked 18th in the 2026 Deloitte Tech Fast 50, which recognises Australia's 50 fastest-growing public and private technology companies by revenue growth over three years, 2024 to 2026.PumpCX recorded more than 300% revenue growth over the period. The business has been operating for more than a decade, is founder-led, and has not raised outside capital, so growth has been funded from revenue.“I'm proud of the PumpCX team and what we have built. Most of us have spent our careers working in contact centres, and PumpCX came from a problem we've seen repeatedly: organisations make changes to their customer experience, often without an independent way to prove the whole journey works as intended.“That's becoming more important as enterprises introduce AI into customer interactions," said Hamish Graham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PumpCX. "They need to know whether the technology is working, and whether the customer actually got the right outcome. Those are different questions. We've built the business around helping them prove that.“We expanded into North America this year, and with demand increasing in both markets, I think the next few years are going to be the best ever for PumpCX. I'm grateful to the customers who have trusted us and to the partners we build alongside.”PumpCX is an independent customer experience (CX) testing and assurance platform. It tests complete customer journeys from the outside, across IVR, voice and digital channels, AI agents, routing, handoffs and connected systems. Using synthetic customers and agent sessions, PumpCX runs real interactions through live environments, before go-live and then continuously in production on a schedule the customer sets. Vendor-agnostic and operating outside the platforms it tests, it checks every step against the expected outcome, including whether the system behaved within defined policies and guardrails.PumpCX captures detailed technical evidence of what happened in each test and where a journey failed. That gives organisations an independent record of how their customer experience performs, and evidence that supports audit and governance.With PumpCX, the caller is synthetic. The test is real. The evidence is independent.About PumpCXPumpCX is an Australian-owned, founder-led, independent CX testing and assurance business. Its platform helps organisations test and independently verify customer journeys across contact centre technology, from traditional IVR and routing through to digital channels and AI agents. Contact us to learn more or request a demo.Tested. Trusted. Assured. Independently prove your CX, end-to-end.

Louise Hagan

PumpCX

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PumpCX ranked 18th in the 2026 Deloitte Tech Fast 50 News Provided By PumpCX November 20, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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