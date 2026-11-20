Grunt Style Store Liquidation - Canutillo, Texas

The LocalAuctions Logo

Grunt Style Logo

Grunt Style Is Liquidating Retail Store Fixtures, Clothing and POS Equipment Across 9 U.S. Locations via Online Auctions Taking Place Now Through November 22nd.

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsCANUTILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grunt Style, the veteran-operated patriotic apparel and lifestyle brand founded in 2009 by former U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Daniel Alarik, is liquidating wholesale branded clothing, retail store fixtures, and point-of-sale equipment from its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores across the country. What began as a grassroots operation selling hand-printed T-shirts out of the back of a truck in Fort Benning, Georgia, has grown into one of the most recognizable lifestyle brands in the nation, celebrated for its unapologetically patriotic designs, its active support of the military and first responder community, and its high-energy storefronts. Now, as part of a restructuring plan to focus entirely on online shopping, Grunt Style is converting to an online-only retailer and closing its final nine stores, clearing out bulk commercial merchandising assets across eight states.The brand is now offering retail business owners, boutique operators, pop-up shops, resellers, and the general public the chance to acquire commercial-grade store fixtures through a series of online liquidation auctions. Each sale contains Grunt Style clothing, slat wall panels, retail clothing racks, mannequins, display fixtures, merchandising components, and Shopify POS system equipment all available for purchase.“Outfitting a retail space from scratch is one of the biggest expenses a store owner faces,” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.“With nine locations liquidating, buyers nationwide have an unbeatable chance to pick up high-end fixtures and equipment on a budget.”The online auction is open to everyone over 18 years of age, and registration is free on the Local Auctions website. Each lot starts with a $5 opening bid, and highest bidders are responsible for disassembling and removing all fixtures and contents associated with their lots.Bidding is open now through Sunday, November 22nd across nine participating locations-including Sevierville, TN; Canutillo, TX; Branson, MO; Chandler, AZ; Destin, FL; Nashville, TN; Norfolk, VA; Myrtle Beach, SC; and Jenks, OK. No in-person previews are available, and pickups will be scheduled by appointment only following the close of each auction. For more information and to browse the regional catalogs, visit the Local Auctions Website.

Gabriel Prado

LocalAuctions

+1 602-875-7336

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Military Apparel Retailer Grunt Style Liquidates Brick-and-Mortar Stores Nationwide, Canutillo Included News Provided By Local Liquidators LLC November 20, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.