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Hollywood, Florida business funding company lets owners check how much working capital they may qualify for in minutes, with no credit pull

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aglet Funding, a Hollywood, Florida provider of small business working capital, today announced the launch of a free online funding estimator at agletfunding/estimator. The tool gives business owners a quick idea of how much funding they may be able to get before they apply.Owners enter their monthly revenue, time in business and credit range. The estimator then shows a funding range of up to 2.5 times monthly revenue. Owners can have the estimate sent to them by text or email, and carry their answers straight into the full application, so they don't have to type them in twice."Most business owners don't want to fill out a long form just to find out if funding is even on the table," said Manny Cohen, CTO at Aglet Funding. "The estimator gives them a real number up front, and our team takes it from there."Aglet Funding works with businesses across the United States and offers:- Working capital of up to 2.5 times monthly revenue- Terms of up to 48 months- Rates starting around 1.2% a month- Same-day funding for qualified businesses- Business lines of credit that stay open, so owners can draw, repay and draw againThe launch is part of a full refresh of agletfunding, which now includes a short assessment, a simpler application, and Spanish-language pages for owners who prefer Spanish.ABOUT AGLET FUNDING:Aglet Funding helps small and mid-sized businesses get the working capital they need to grow, cover payroll, buy inventory and handle cash flow gaps. The company is based in Hollywood, Florida. Learn more at agletfunding or call (754) 315-3492.

Manny Cohen

Aglet Funding

+1 754-315-3492

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Aglet Funding Launches Free Online Funding Estimator for Small Business Owners News Provided By Aglet Funding November 20, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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