MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The World bank will assist India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in examining how 101 Indian cities manage their finances, build infrastructure and deliver essential public services, as growing urban needs put pressure on municipal resources.

The multilateral agency will provide technical expertise and international best practices to support the audit.

The CAG is conducting a multi-year audit of urban infrastructure and services, starting with urban mobility, to provide a comprehensive assessment of municipal governance, finances and service delivery. The exercise will subsequently cover water and sanitation, housing, air quality management and liveable urban environments, with a different theme taken up each year, the comptroller and auditor general K. Sanjay Murthy said on Friday.

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The World Bank initiative, 'Strengthening Audit Capacity and Governance Accountability in India's Urban Sector', has been endorsed by the department of economic affairs.

The exercise comes against the backdrop of growing need to strengthen municipal finances through better revenue mobilization, improved cost recovery and innovative financing mechanisms that are critical for cities to meet growing infrastructure and service delivery needs.

Infrastructure push

The Union budget for 2026-27 also underscored government's focus on urban infrastructure development and the need to boost finance streams of urban local bodies, particularly for their ability to diversify revenue sources, improve financial sustainability and mobilize resources for expanding civic infrastructure.

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Speaking at a two-day workshop on urban infrastructure financing and municipal finance in New Delhi, Murthy said the audit of 101 cities would provide a holistic and comparable assessment of how cities are performing. He called for a sectoral approach to auditing so that multiple aspects of urban development could be assessed together.

The CAG emphasised that the delivery of services to citizens should remain central to the audit process. He highlighted the apex auditor's unique position, with access to all tiers of government across the country, to contribute constructively to the urban reform process.

The World Bank's technical assistance is expected to bring international experience and technical depth to the exercise, particularly in assessing municipal finances, infra financing and delivery of urban services.

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Paul Procee, operations manager and acting country director of the World Bank's India office said the organization looked forward to supporting efforts to improve the quality of public service delivery and government initiatives aimed at enhancing public trust.

The workshop draws on case studies from India and international best practices to provide actionable inputs for the audit process.