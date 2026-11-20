MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) The growing conflict between national security concerns and the uninterrupted functioning of cross-border digital payment systems is at the centre of a three-day international moot court competition being hosted by Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at its Gandhinagar campus, with more than 90 students representing 31 teams from five countries.

The Third RRU International Moot Court Competition, inaugurated on Friday, brings together 25 teams from India, three from Nepal, and one each from Uzbekistan, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom.

The participants will argue a fictional dispute involving two neighbouring States over suspected financial transactions linked to an armed group and the legal limits of government intervention in digital payment networks used by families and businesses for cross-border remittances.

Jointly organised by RRU's School of Criminal Law and Military Law (SCLML) and School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies (SICMSS), the competition requires teams to examine which judicial forum can hear the dispute, the obligations accepted by the States and whether the available evidence supports the claims being made.

Welcoming the participants, adjudicators and guests, Manish Kumar Singh, Director of SICMSS, recalled Mahatma Gandhi's understanding of the role of lawyers in bringing divided parties together.

He described the third edition as a "milestone", with institutions from South Asia, Central Asia, East Africa and Europe bringing different legal perspectives to the competition.

He also acknowledged the contribution of student ushers and organising teams in hosting the visiting delegations.

In his inaugural address, RRU Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, who is also a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), urged participants to establish the legal basis for every argument they present.

He asked students to distinguish between three fundamental questions in international disputes: what States have consented to, which issues fall within a court's jurisdiction and whether a particular claim is admissible.

Emphasising the importance of studying applicable treaties and statutes, Patel said: "Participants should explain how specific legal provisions supported the outcome they were seeking."

He stressed that thorough preparation and the ability to connect legal arguments with the facts before the bench were essential for aspiring international jurists.

Joining the inaugural session virtually, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Vice-President, CA Deepak Garg, said: "Economic and technological changes had expanded the understanding of security beyond territorial boundaries."

He identified financial systems, energy supplies, digital networks and data as increasingly important areas of security for States.

He called for a balance between sovereign authority and international cooperation, while raising the question of whether international law could evolve quickly enough to regulate emerging technologies and the forms of power they create.