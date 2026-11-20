Bitcoin ETF Outflows In November Near $3.5 Billion
On Nov. 19, about a dozen U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs experienced $582.2 million U.S. of redemptions as the largest crypto by market capitalization fell to its lowest level in three months.
BlackRock's (NYSE: $BLK) iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: $IBIT) saw the most selling on Nov. 19 with outflows of $541.1 million U.S.
Market data shows funds that track the spot price of Bitcoin have logged only two positive days in November, totaling $82.5 million U.S. on Nov. 4 and Nov. 16.
Combined net outflows for the month currently stand at $3.47 billion U.S. as of Nov. 20.
The outflows from the ETFs come with the price of BTC continuing to erode. In early trading on Nov. 20, Bitcoin's price is at $61,500 U.S., its lowest level since July of this year.
BTC is now in danger of falling to its low for the year of $58,000 U.S. reached at the end of June, say analysts.
Cryptocurrencies are steadily declining amid a broad-based selloff in equities, particularly technology stocks.
The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index has dropped 10% in the last month and officially entered a correction.
Analysts say that risk assets such as crypto are falling as the trade in artificial intelligence (A.I.) stocks unwinds.
Bitcoin is down 30% year-to-date.
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