MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The U.S. Senate has passed the "Death Bets Act," which bans prediction markets from issuing contracts tied to death, terrorism, assassinations, and war.

The bill cleared the upper chamber of Congress on Nov. 19 and now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) introduced the bill in March of this year. The legislation would ban prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket from profiting on betting tied to war and death.

"These contracts create rampant opportunities for insider trading, and perhaps worst of all, they're offered with no regard for national security," said Schiff after the Senate vote.

In recent months, Kalshi and Polymarket have taken steps to remove controversial contracts linked to the Iran war and celebrity deaths as they face a growing public backlash.

Earlier this year, Polymarket took down a market that let users bet on the likelihood of a nuclear bomb being detonated.

The push against prediction markets in the U.S. Congress adds to the mounting pressure being exerted on Kalshi and Polymarket.

More than a dozen states have taken legal or enforcement actions against prediction markets for allegedly violating state gambling laws in America.

One case, involving the State of New Jersey, is expected to head to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2027.

Neither Kalshi nor Polymarket are publicly traded companies.