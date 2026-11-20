MENAFN - IANS) Vadnagar (Gujarat), Nov 20 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday attended the concluding ceremony of the 10-day 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna' at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar, where he joined the final rituals and sought the blessings of Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamiji, head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

Held in the presence of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham head, the Mahayagna concluded with the performance of the Purnahuti, the final offering in the sacrificial ritual.

Sanghavi participated in the concluding proceedings amid Vedic chants and prayed for peace and well-being in Gujarat and the country. During his visit, the Deputy CM also offered prayers at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, the presiding deity of Vadnagar.

He performed special worship and prayed for the prosperity, well-being and welfare of the people of Gujarat.

The concluding ceremony was attended by several elected representatives and senior district officials, including Mehsana District Panchayat president Nitin Patel, Unjha MLA Kirit Patel, Kheralu MLA Sardar Chaudhary, Vijapur MLA C.J. Chavda, Becharaji MLA Sukhaji Thakor and Kadi MLA Rajendra Chavda.

District Collector Harshit Gosavi, District Development Officer Harshil Meena and Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Solanki were also present, along with Vadnagar Municipality president Mitika Shah, other public representatives and a large number of devotees.

The Mahayagna, which began on November 11, was organised at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple under the guidance and presence of Shankaracharya Swamiji.

It brought together 144 Vedic scholars for religious rituals aimed at promoting world peace, social harmony and public welfare. The event also brought renewed focus on the development of the temple and its surroundings.

During his visit to Vadnagar, Shankaracharya Swamiji had called for the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple to be developed along the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi, envisioning it as the 'Kashi of Gujarat'.

He had also discussed a special development plan with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, emphasising the need for expansion, restoration and improvement of the temple premises through collective participation by the state and Central governments, religious institutions, devotees and the public.