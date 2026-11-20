MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) The Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar should be developed along the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi to establish it as the 'Kashi of Gujarat', Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamiji, Head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, said on Friday.

Drawing a parallel with the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shankaracharya said similar efforts should be undertaken to expand and enhance the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple and its surrounding area.

"Religious institutions should initiate various activities to strengthen the temple's spiritual significance and help develop Vadnagar as a major religious destination in Gujarat," he added.

He also called for the temple area to be expanded, restored and developed through various religious and cultural programmes.

The Shankaracharya said he had discussed a special plan for the development of the sacred site with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the latter's visit to Vadnagar for the 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna'.

Emphasising collective participation, he added: "The local public, the state government, the Central government and devotees should work together to ensure that the town's physical development is accompanied by religious and spiritual enrichment."

He also stressed the need for the restoration of the temple and the development of its surroundings through coordinated efforts by religious organisations and other stakeholders.

The remarks come as Vadnagar hosts a 10-day 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna' at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple from November 11 to 20, under the guidance and presence of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham head.

The event has been organised with the objectives of promoting global peace, social harmony and public welfare, with 144 Vedic scholars participating in the religious rituals, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The temple has also drawn national attention during the ongoing religious event, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visiting it on November 18 to offer prayers and participate in the Mahayagna.

The proposal to develop Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple as the 'Kashi of Gujarat' envisages combining the preservation and restoration of the religious site with its broader spiritual development through public and institutional participation.