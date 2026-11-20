MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday held a meeting with newly appointed senior police officers who have taken charge of Bengaluru's five police commissionerates, directing them to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, prevent real estate rackets from operating through police stations and ensure effective maintenance of law and order in the city.

Addressing the officers at 'Sangama', the renovated auditorium of Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said maintaining law and order in Bengaluru, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, was the government's priority and asked the officers to work together as 'Team Bengaluru' to meet public expectations.

"When the Police Commissioner's office was started in Bengaluru, the population was around 20 lakh. Now, it has reached approximately 1.5 crore. With the objective of managing law and order effectively, we have established five police commissionerates.

Under the Chief Commissioner, five Police Commissioners will manage the city's law and order. We have also expanded the jurisdiction by adding new areas and created hundreds of new posts to strengthen the police force," he said.

Pointing out that Bengaluru had attracted international attention, he said nearly two lakh foreign nationals were working in various sectors in the city and that traffic-related issues sometimes made global headlines. He said the expectations and responsibilities of the police department had increased accordingly.

"The government expects accountability from you. An efficient policing system in Bengaluru should send a strong message across the state. We have appointed officers based on their performance and given everyone a great opportunity. Learn quickly from past mistakes and ensure that peace is maintained," he said.

Warning against criminal activities, the Chief Minister said rowdies must fear the police and that the khaki uniform should command respect. While police must be citizen-friendly and protect those in need, strict action should be taken against wrongdoers.

He directed the police to closely monitor social media to prevent fake news and hate speech and take action against attempts to create social unrest. He also stressed the need to remain vigilant against cybercrime and online fraud and called for coordinated efforts and effective use of technology to curb economic offences.

Stating that the government was committed to building a drug-free Karnataka, Shivakumar warned that strict action would be taken against police personnel involved in drug rackets or extortion.

He said a separate anti-rowdy squad and commissionerate had been established under the leadership of a senior police officer of ADGP rank to eliminate rowdy activities.

The Chief Minister instructed senior officers to regularly visit police stations and conduct inspections, warning that police stations should not become centres for real estate dealings.

He also called for increased night patrolling and action against illegal activities, asking officers to demonstrate visible results within a month.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said making Bengaluru a corruption-free city was the government's primary objective.

"Corruption, drug menace and criminal activities must not be allowed in the city under any circumstances. There must be zero tolerance towards corruption. Senior officers must ensure that corruption does not take place at any level in the police department. I have warned them against allowing corruption under any influence or personal relationships," he said.

He said the restructuring of the police administration, creation of five commissionerates and hundreds of new posts were aimed at improving governance, traffic management and crime control.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, addressing the meeting at Vidhana Soudha, described the creation of five police commissionerates in Bengaluru as a historic decision to strengthen the city's policing system.

Recalling his eight-year experience in handling the Home Department, he said police officers had a crucial responsibility in maintaining peace and controlling crime.

He directed them to crack down on drug trafficking, rowdyism and crimes against women and create an environment where women and children could live without fear.

He said peace, political stability and effective law and order were essential to attract investments, adding that the police must protect Bengaluru's global reputation.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the government's priority was to establish an effective, responsive and people-centric policing system. He said discussions were held with senior officers on measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the new police structure and improve public safety in Bengaluru.