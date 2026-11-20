MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) The Odisha Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department has suspended three doctors for alleged violations of the official conduct norms and unauthorised absence during the Cyclone Arnab.

The doctors suspended by the health department are identified as Pravakar Behera, Suprakash Das and Tamanna Priyadarshani.

Behera was suspended on Friday while the department issued the suspension orders for Priyadarshani and Das on November 13.

Behera is presently posted as a Medical Officer at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gambharimunda in Khordha district.

Priyadarshani serves as the Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gazalabadi under the Badagada CHC while Das is posted as a Medical Officer at the Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) in Asika in Ganjam district.

According to an official statement by the H&FW department, as disciplinary proceedings against the doctors are pending, they have been placed under suspension under Rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.

"Pravakar Behera has been suspended for violating the conduct rules applicable to government employees. The department has taken action against him for making unauthorised comments on social media against persons holding constitutional positions," the Health department said.

The department also added that Tamanna Priyadarshani and Suprakash Das had remained absent from their respective places of duty by taking leave without any permission during Cyclone Arnab.

The department also noted that both doctors were absent from duty when the Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling recently visited Ganjam district to review the situation.

Notably, Ganjam district recently experienced exceptional rainfall triggered by the cyclonic storm Arnab, which caused massive damages in various parts of the district.

"During the suspension period, Pravakar Behera will be headquartered at the District Headquarters Hospital in Khordha, while Tamanna Priyadarshani and Suprakash Das will be headquartered at the City Hospital in Brahmapur. They will not be allowed to leave their respective headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority. The Health Department has issued separate orders in this regard," the H&FW department said.