In the rural municipality of Bulongo, in Beni (North Kivu), fifty displaced women and girls, returnees and women in vulnerable situations received support on Monday, 16 November 2026, to launch or strengthen their income-generating activities in small-scale trading, livestock farming, pastry-making and sewing. The support included bales of second-hand clothing, goats, wheat flour, sugar, cooking oil and other baking supplies, as well as manual sewing machines, lengths of traditional fabric and sewing accessories.

Funded by MONUSCO to the tune of US$48,000 through its Beni Gender Office, this quick-impact project aims to promote the socio-economic reintegration of these women in Beni Territory, an area deeply affected by the consequences of armed conflict and population displacement.

The distribution follows a series of training sessions designed to help beneficiaries put their newly acquired skills into practice and develop income-generating activities. For these women, the assistance represents an opportunity to improve their living conditions and provide for their families. Espérance Walaka Kavugho, who plans to venture into livestock farming, is counting on the goats she received to help cover her household's essential expenses.

Strengthening women's economic empowerment

“These goats will help improve my socio-economic activities and enable me to meet my family's daily needs, particularly my children's school fees and certain healthcare expenses,” she explains.

The Mayor of Bulongo, Jean-Paul Kahindo Katembo, welcomed the initiative in support of women and other vulnerable groups in his municipality. He said he had advocated with MONUSCO officials for the community to receive assistance.

“Whenever MONUSCO officials came to my office, I would advocate on behalf of the women, young girls and returnees in Bulongo. I sincerely thank MONUSCO for this support. It is a sign of consideration for our community. I am convinced that the beneficiaries will also be able to express their gratitude through the results they achieve in their activities,” he said.

The project is being implemented by the Association of Women for Community-Based Nutrition (AFNAC), which will provide on-the-ground support to beneficiaries as they launch their activities and encourage them to apply the skills acquired during the training sessions.

Beyond economic recovery, the project seeks to strengthen the reintegration of displaced and returning women, as well as their participation in community life. It is in line with the spirit of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which recognizes women's role in conflict prevention and resolution.

The programme also includes raising men's awareness of women's empowerment, the protection of women's rights and their participation in local peacebuilding initiatives.

Funded by MONUSCO's Gender Office in Beni, this quick-impact project aims to support the economic recovery of women and girls and strengthen their contribution to social cohesion in Bulongo.

The town has long faced armed violence. Some residents who had fled in search of safety elsewhere have since returned, while the community continues to host displaced people fleeing other localities across Beni Territory.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).