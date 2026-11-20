The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) today hosted Heads of Mission of the African Diplomatic Corps in Nairobi for a breakfast meeting under the theme Strengthening Partnerships and Enhancing the Visibility of AU-IBAR. Seventeen ambassadors, high commissioners and senior representatives attended, with every region of the continent represented.

The meeting, held at the AU-IBAR premises on Museum Hill, was hosted by Dr Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR and Head of the African Union Mission in Kenya. It briefed missions on AU-IBAR's mandate and results, made the case for completing the African Union Campus in Kenya, and invited missions to join the first AU-IBAR Awareness and Partnership Walk on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

A continental Institution

Founded in 1951, AU-IBAR is the specialised technical office of the African Union Commission for animal resources: livestock, fisheries and aquaculture, wildlife and apiculture. It serves all 55 African Union Member States through eight Regional Economic Communities, and helped lead the campaign that saw rinderpest eradicated worldwide in 2011. It now coordinates continental efforts to eradicate peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and eliminate rabies by 2030.

The sector's potential is large. Africa holds about 30 percent of the world's ruminant animals, livestock provides some 24 percent of the continent's agricultural GDP, and more than 300 million people depend on animal resources for their livelihoods. Yet Africa's share of global milk and red meat output is under 3 percent.

Presenting AU-IBAR's partnership ask, the organisation noted that official development assistance fell by 23.1 percent in 2025, the largest drop on record, and bilateral aid to Africa by 23.9 percent. With animal resources now included in CAADP for the first time through the Kampala Declaration of January 2025, the continent needs a broader funding base: Member State budgets, African development banks and private investors.

AU-IBAR asked the Diplomatic Corps to partner with it in four ways: champion animal resources in their capitals; back the African Union Campus in Kenya; mobilise resources with AU-IBAR at country level; and walk with AU-IBAR on 28 November.

A permanent home for the African Union in Kenya

After more than 70 years in rented offices in Nairobi, AU-IBAR is building a permanent home on three acres of land at Upper Kabete, given by the Government of Kenya in 2015. It will be the first African Union continental campus outside Addis Ababa, bringing together AU-IBAR and other African Union offices in Kenya under the idea of one address, one African Union.

Construction has begun with USD 1.7 million already invested, and the basement and ground floor are complete. The full project costs USD 15.5 million across three phases: an office block for 250 staff, a conference facility, and a cafeteria and residential facility. About USD 13.8 million remains to be mobilised, and the immediate priority is USD 4.6 million to complete the office block.

What the missions committed to

Heads of Mission welcomed the briefing, and several said it was their first opportunity to learn about AU-IBAR's work. Their commitments fell into three areas:



Support for the campus: Two missions signalled financial contributions to the new building, one by recommending a contribution to its government and another by declaring its readiness to contribute what is needed. Others asked AU-IBAR to set out the contributions required, including in-kind support such as construction materials or artwork, and to share detailed designs and costs in time for national budget cycles.

Advocacy with capitals: Missions undertook to brief their governments, to transmit the partnership request through official channels for a formal response, and to champion AU-IBAR's work at national level, drawing on the support many of their countries have already received from AU-IBAR. The walk: Several missions, and the Chair of the African Diplomatic Corps on behalf of colleagues, confirmed that ambassadors and technical staff will join the walk on 28 November and will mobilise participants through their networks.

Missions also proposed that one or two of their representatives sit on the campus construction committee, that AU-IBAR provide a concept note and call to action for capitals, and that briefings with the Diplomatic Corps become regular, including a session at next year's Africa Day celebrations on the AU compound.

AU-IBAR's response

Closing the session, Dr Salih accepted the proposals. Embassies will be kept informed whenever AU-IBAR engages their national ministries; one or two mission representatives will join the construction committee, which already includes the African Union Commission's facility management department; and missions will receive the presentations and a detailed report on construction to date. She welcomed contributions in any form, whether financial, in kind or visibility support, and asked ambassadors to encourage their Permanent Representatives Committee colleagues in Addis Ababa to support AU-IBAR's budget.

Divided across the 55 Member States, the remaining cost of the campus comes to roughly USD 250,000 each, a figure the Director used to show what collective action can achieve. "AU-IBAR is an office established by Member States to serve the Member States," she said.

Walk with us on 28 November

The AU-IBAR Awareness and Partnership Walk, Walking for Animal Resources, Communities and Livelihoods, takes place on Saturday, 28 November 2026: a non-competitive 5 km walk open to all ages, starting and ending at the AU-IBAR premises off Museum Hill and passing through Westlands. It will be followed by an Animal Resources Value Chain Exhibition, where missions are invited to showcase their countries' work and culture. Proceeds will support women- and youth-led groups in the animal resources sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The African Union – Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).