AI is opening up opportunities for African businesses to improve performance, develop new revenue streams and equip young people for a changing workplace. This was a central theme as Africa Tech Festival ( ) 2026 concluded in Cape Town yesterday, with industry leaders sharing how digitalisation is changing the way companies operate, create jobs and broaden access to digital services.

Providing an enterprise perspective, Frederik Zietsman, Group CEO of Takealot, opened the final day's headline programme in conversation with Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media. Their discussion explored the realities of building a profitable e-commerce business in South Africa, including the importance of customer trust and investment in the infrastructure needed to reach consumers.“It starts and ends with trust. Because if you don't have trust, then ultimately, you fail,” said Zietsman. He described how Takealot has invested in its own delivery infrastructure and developed a network of approximately 20,000 personal shoppers to help consumers in underserved communities access online retail.

Turning to Africa's role in the AI economy, Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, discussed how to make innovation more accessible and help local ideas reach wider markets.“I really would love to see an Africa where innovation is not limited by traditional education,” he said, noting that AI could help overcome language barriers that have historically prevented promising ideas from being commercialised. Martin Manniche, CEO of AXON Networks, considered the role of automation and cloud-native technologies in modernising telecommunications infrastructure to support sophisticated digital services.

As technology changes how businesses operate, it is also changing the skills employers need and the opportunities available to young people. Charles Murito, Regional Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Sub-Saharan Africa at Google; Tiara Pathon, AI Skills Director at Microsoft; and Ziyad Cassim, Group CEO of UVU Africa, examined the implications for Africa's workforce. Murito asked how young people can move from being job seekers to value creators, advocating entrepreneurship and new sources of employment. Pathon challenged conventional approaches to training, saying that“organisations like ours need to stop treating learners as beneficiaries of learning, and see them as participants and creators.” Cassim warned that“the biggest risk we're seeing right now is young people losing that first opportunity to work,” calling on employers to give young talent opportunities to gain practical experience.

However, the growing use of AI also raises questions about accountability when technology fails. Lawrence Matemba, Chief Policy Analyst and Deputy Director-General in the South African Presidency, and Geoff Okao, Chief Digital Officer and Deputy Director, Digital Impact at UNICEF, examined who should be held accountable when automated decisions cause harm. Matemba argued that organisations providing services must accept responsibility for failures, emphasising that citizens must remain central to the design and delivery of those services. Okao cautioned that“a risk register does not by default protect the person who's harmed”, calling for safeguards that consider the people affected, not just the risks facing organisations.

Access to finance was another area of discussion, with SME funding among dozens of topics explored across the festival's nine content stages. On the fintech stage, executives from Makko Brothers Credit Limited, Nomba, Edge Growth and Absa Corporate and Investment Bank examined alternative lending models, transaction-based credit assessments and ways to improve access to working capital.

Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, concluded its 29th edition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, welcoming more than 15,000 delegates over the three days.

“This week we've heard from government leaders, technology companies, investors and entrepreneurs on issues ranging from digital sovereignty and infrastructure investment to AI governance, business growth and skills development. Africa Tech Festival provides a platform for these different perspectives to come together, forging connections and partnerships that will help drive the industry forward,” said David Monaghan, Vice President, Africa Tech Festival.

Africa Tech Festival returns to Cape Town from 16–18 November 2027 for its landmark 30th edition, celebrating three decades at the heart of Africa's technology industry.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.

About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers.

Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape.

The festival combines high-level content with large-scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision-makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes.

Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.