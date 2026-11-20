The Executive Committee of the African Union Staff Association (AUSA) is holding a technical meeting in Kigali, Republic of Rwanda, from 16 to 21 November 2026, to review the Association's Constitution and Rules of Procedure, assess progress in the implementation of its mandate, and deliberate on key issues relating to staff welfare and working conditions within the African Union.

The meeting is chaired by Mr. Nouhou Thiam, President of the AU Staff Association, and moderated by Mr. Melvin Joseph Tamba, Secretary-General of the Association.

In addition to reviewing the Constitution and Rules of Procedure, the meeting provides an opportunity for the Executive Committee to assess the Association's achievements and progress in fulfilling its mandate, exchange views on priorities for strengthening staff welfare, and explore measures to improve working conditions across the African Union. Discussions also focus on the strategy for implementing the staff salary review and the retirement age arrangements, in accordance with the applicable African Union legal and regulatory frameworks.

The meeting brought together members of the AUSA Executive Committee and representatives of relevant African Union offices and departments, including Amb. Reta Nega Alemu, Adviser to H.E. the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Mr. Abdellahi Nahah, Director of the Department of Conference Management and Publications (DCMP); Mr. Sandile Peace Gumedze, representing Human Resources; representatives of the Office of the Legal Counsel, the Office of the Secretary to the Commission (OSC), and the Cabinet of the Chairperson; as well as Mr. Honok Ayele Lemma, Vice-Chairperson of the AU Credit Union, and Mr. Abebe, Manager of the AU Credit Union.

The technical meeting underscores the importance of constructive engagement, institutional dialogue and collaboration between the Staff Association and the relevant African Union structures in addressing matters affecting staff members and the effective functioning of the Organisation.

Under the leadership of its President, Mr. Nouhou Thiam, the AU Staff Association reaffirms its commitment to representing staff members, safeguarding their rights and promoting their welfare, in accordance with its mandate under Regulation 59 of the African Union Staff Regulations and Rules.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).