The Government of Zambia has today received key agricultural tools, technologies and knowledge products developed under the European Union-funded Sustainable Intensification of Smallholder Farming Systems (SIFAZ) project over the last seven (7) years.

These tools generate data and knowledge that inform policies benefiting farmers across the country. Implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and CIMMYT, with funding from the European Union, the SIFAZ project has helped strengthen smallholder farming systems, improve resilience to climate shocks and expand farmers' access to knowledge, services and markets.

At the official handover, FAO transferred to the Government of Zambia the Mulimi360 e-Extension Platform, Sustainable Intensification Practices (SIPs), extension manuals, training materials, policy recommendations and other agricultural knowledge products developed through the project.

These results reflect the European Union's sustained investment in Zambia's agricultural transformation and its support for practical, long-term solutions that improve the lives of rural communities.

Through the project, more than 62,000 smallholder farmers gained access to improved technologies, agronomic knowledge and advisory services. By expanding access to digital agriculture, mechanisation and agribusiness opportunities, the project helped create pathways for young people to build sustainable livelihoods in the agriculture sector.

One of the project's most important achievements has been the promotion of Sustainable Intensification Practices that help farmers improve soil health, use inputs more efficiently and raise productivity in a sustainable way. Farmers participating in the project recorded average maize yields of 3.7 tonnes per hectare, compared with the national average of around 2.3 tonnes per hectare.

The project also established the Mulimi360 e-Extension Platform, a digital tool that now gives the Ministry of Agriculture a scalable system for delivering timely agricultural information and advisory services to farmers across Zambia. Speaking at the handover, FAO Representative in Zambia, Ms. Suze Percy Filippini, said:“Through SIFAZ, more than 62,000 smallholder farmers gained access to improved technologies, knowledge and services that have transformed productivity and resilience at farm level.

Women account for nearly 60 percent of beneficiaries, demonstrating the project's strong contribution to women's economic empowerment and inclusive agricultural growth.

These results show that sustainable intensification can help close Zambia's yield gap, strengthen food security and support a more resilient agricultural sector.”

“The handover demonstrates how European Union support is delivering concrete development results in Zambia - not only through improved yields and farmer resilience today, but also by leaving behind systems, tools and knowledge that national institutions can continue to use in the years ahead.” Said Paolo Sergio, Head of Partnership of the European Union Delegation to Zambia and COMESA The handover aligns with Zambia's agenda to modernize agriculture, the European Union's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, and FAO's vision of achieving Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life for all.

In his official remarks, Honourable Moses F. Moyo, Minister of Agriculture, said“As agriculture becomes increasingly knowledge-driven, digital technologies are essential in improving farmers' access to timely and reliable information. modern extension services must therefore embrace innovation to provide agricultural advisory services, climate information, market intelligence, training opportunities and decision-support tools.

Mulimi360 brings together digital advisory services, agricultural data and agribusiness support tools, creating an important foundation for a more responsive, efficient and datadriven agricultural extension system.” By investing more than ZMW 724 million in the SIFAZ project to support innovation, extension services and climate-resilient agriculture, the European Union is contributing to a more productive, inclusive and sustainable food system in Zambia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Zambia and COMESA.