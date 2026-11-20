Eritrean medical professionals and a visiting US medical team,“Surgeons for Smile,” have successfully performed maxillofacial surgery at Orotta National Referral Hospital as part of a program running from 16 to 21 November.

The procedures included surgery for tumors of the head, chin and neck, as well as treatment for temporomandibular joint disorders, facial paralysis, cysts, cleft lip and cleft palate.

Dr. Nazrawi Mehari, a dentist at the hospital, said that the American surgeons have been performing maxillofacial surgery in Eritrea twice a year since 2007.

Dr. Nazrawi said that 45 patients from across the country, ranging in age from six months to 70 years, have undergone surgery under this year's program.

Dr. Nazrawi noted that Eritrean and visiting specialists benefit from sharing their experience and that successful operation has been performed supported by modern technology.

Dr. Edward Zebovitz, representing the American medical team, said that the team focuses on conditions that can be treated surgically. He added that Eritrean specialists continue to develop their skills and gain experience.

Dr. Adam Tesfu, who is taking part in the program, said that many patients have benefited from the surgery and that the program has helped Eritrean professionals strengthen their surgical skills. He urged members of the public experiencing facial problems to seek care at a health facility.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.