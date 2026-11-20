MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slid below $60,000 on Friday for the first time since July, extending a sharp pullback that has rippled through broader risk markets. The move accelerated alongside weakness in US equities, while crypto fund flows also showed renewed caution among investors.

According to CoinGecko, BTC briefly traded at $58,811 before rebounding to around $59,503. As of 16:52 UTC on Friday, the coin was down 5.6% over 24 hours. Losses have compounded across longer windows as well, with Bitcoin down 13.8% for the week and nearly 30% over the past month.

Bitcoin fell under the $60,000 level for the first time since July, signaling renewed downside momentum. Friday's crypto selloff tracked broader weakness in US stock indices, including the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows increased on Thursday, with total net withdrawals rising to $582.3 million. BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) accounted for the majority of ETF outflows, underscoring where selling pressure concentrated. AI-related stock weakness-highlighted by a sharp drop in Anthropic shares-added to pressure on sentiment toward high-growth assets.

Key takeawaysBitcoin breaks $60,000 as risk sentiment cools

The technical and psychological importance of the $60,000 zone increased as the market pushed through it decisively. While BTC managed a partial recovery from its intraday low, the broader pattern remains consistent with a risk-off shift-where investors rotate away from assets perceived as more volatile or sensitive to tightening financial conditions.

That backdrop aligns with moves in traditional markets. As of about 16:27 UTC on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.73% and the S&P 500 had fallen 1.44%, according to Yahoo Finance. The pairing of crypto weakness with equity declines suggests traders were not isolating Bitcoin to crypto-specific catalysts, but responding to an environment that has been weighing on multiple risk assets at once.

Equity weakness includes AI names after hot-market optimism

Friday's selloff also touched parts of the technology and AI complex, where investors have recently been focused on growth narratives and capital spending. Shares of Anthropic (ANT), which made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, fell 9.92% to $87.54 as of 16:27 UTC, according to Yahoo Finance.

Concerns cited in market coverage have centered on valuation and spending levels in the artificial intelligence sector. While the details of any single company don't directly determine Bitcoin's spot price, weakness in AI-linked equities can spill into the broader appetite for speculative exposure-particularly when investors reduce leverage or trim positions across thematic baskets.

ETF flows turn more negative as withdrawals climb

Beyond price action and equity correlations, Bitcoin exchange-traded fund flows provided another clear signal of the mood change. According to Farside Investors data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $582.3 million in net outflows on Thursday.

That figure marked an increase from the previous day's $306.5 million outflow, indicating selling pressure intensified rather than eased. The largest contribution came from BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ), which accounted for $541.1 million of Thursday's withdrawals.

For investors tracking ETF activity as a proxy for institutional demand, the shift matters because sustained outflows can make it harder for spot markets to find immediate buyers-especially when price is already under pressure. In this episode, the concentration of outflows at IBIT suggests that at least part of the retrenchment may have been driven by how major fund flows are being managed rather than by widespread selling across all vehicles.

What traders may watch next

With Bitcoin now trading below a key psychological level last seen in July, the next phase will likely depend on whether risk assets stabilize and whether ETF outflows slow or reverse. Traders and long-term holders may want to monitor daily fund flow data closely, since a continued pattern of withdrawals alongside equity weakness could keep downside pressure elevated even if BTC occasionally rebounds intraday.

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