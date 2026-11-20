MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 20 (IANS) Prince Yadav claimed a fifer after Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra's centuries as India A came up with a domineering performance to thrash minnows Nepal by a massive 306 runs in their opening league match in the four-team Group B in the Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs) tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Skipper Varma (107 off 113 b, 4x6, 4x6) and wicketkeeper Kushagra (117 off 102, 4x10, 6x5) struck centuries and shared a massive 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help India A recover from a difficult position and reach a massive total of 332/9 in 50 overs after Nepal elected to field first.

Pacers Prince Yadav (5-6) and Harshit Rana (4-16) then got into the act and bundled out Nepal for a paltry 26 in just 11.3 overs to help India win the match by 305 runs, securing their first win in Group B, which also has Pakistan A and United Arab Emirates as other teams. Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in this continental competition for emerging talent and players on the fringe.

With players like Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, Ayush Badoni, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Prince Yadav, who have been part of the senior national team, in their ranks, the India A side was expected to dominate against Nepal.

But things did not start well for them as they lost sensational youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (26), Abhishek Sharma (9) and Ayush Badoni by the 11th over and were looking in a bit of trouble at 42/3.

But Varma and Kushagra produced a brilliant partnership, raising 206 for the fourth-wicket partnership, which took them to a fighting 248/4 and into the slog overs to give the scoring a final push.

They eventually ended up with a score of 332/9 in 50 overs, with all-rounder Suryansh Shedge blasting a 14-ball unbeaten 36 studded with four sixes.

In their chase of a big total, Nepal lost their first wicket off the third ball of the first over when Harshit Rana trapped Arjun Kumal lbw for a zero. Nepal lost two wickets in the next over bowled by Prince Yadav as they were reduced to 3/1.

The Nepal batters were no match for the experienced Indian pace duo as they struck at regular intervals to bundle out the Associate Nation team for just 26. Five batters failed to score a run while the highest score was six.

Prince Yadav ended with sensational figures of 5 wickets for six runs in five overs, sending down two maidens. Harshit Rana ended with 4-16 in six overs, while Shahbaz Ahmed claimed the last wicket of Nandan Yadav on the third ball of his first over to seal a memorable victory for India A.

Brief scores:

India A 332/9 in 50 overs (Kumar Kushagra 117, Tilak Varma 107, Suryansh Shedge 36 not out; Lalit Rajbanshi 3-61, Sandeep Lamichhane 3-61) beat Nepal 26 all out in 11.3 overs (Prince Yadav 5-6, Harshit Rana 4-16) by 306 runs