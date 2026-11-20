Redmond, Washington, United States, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders looking for business phone systems expect crystal-clear VoIP, unified messaging, and enterprise-grade reliability, all in one platform. But a founder running three businesses with one device, in their pocket? The communications category does not have a product shaped like that. Or does it?

A phone system for multiple businesses is usually assembled out of whatever the provider already sells to companies, which means three accounts, three logins and three applications, according to an analysis published in October 2026 by SoundLine.

The analysis examined how ten business communications platforms price and structure support for a single operator running several companies. Its central finding is not about cost. It is that the configuration is largely unaddressed across the category, and that the most common workaround, several numbers on one account, solves a different problem from the one founders have.

SoundLine published this analysis and sells the services it describes, and therefore has a commercial interest in its conclusions.



The distinction that decides everything

Two arrangements are routinely described in the same words and are not the same capability.

Several numbers on one account is common. Most platforms will sell additional numbers, ring them to the same device and, on better implementations, attach a distinct greeting to each. It is a number feature.

Several businesses run by one person requires that six things be separable per business: the number, the greeting, the routing rules, the voicemail box, the business hours and holiday schedule, and the outbound caller identity. It is an account-structure question.

A platform that separates the number but not the greeting produces a call answered generically. One that separates the greeting but not the routing rings the wrong phone. Partial separation is visible to the customer, which is the wrong way round: the founder should carry the complexity and the caller should see none of it.



The failure that is not about money

A founder operating three companies across three disconnected accounts answers calls without knowing which company is calling. The determination is made in the first two seconds of the conversation, from context, and it is made wrong often enough to matter. A call answered in the wrong company's name is a small failure that a customer notices.

The same fragmentation affects everything attached to the call. Voicemail arrives in three places and is checked in two. Business hours are configured three times and updated once. A customer who texts the second business receives a reply from whichever number the application defaults to.

That last failure is documented in the consumer tier as well. Google's own Voice documentation states that a subscriber holding several numbers can send only from the main number, and that replies to a secondary number are sent from the main one.



Where this analysis does not support its own conclusion

The obvious argument to make here is a price argument. The analysis does not make one, and the reason is worth stating plainly rather than leaving out.

A founder with three businesses is buying three businesses' worth of service, and will pay for it on any platform including SoundLine's own. Each business is a separate account with its own numbers, users and routing, billed separately at the same per-user rates. Three businesses with one person each run $99.99 per month on monthly billing, or $74.97 per month equivalent billed annually, before fees and taxes. Against three entry-tier accounts at a $20 published rate, that is not a saving. It is more.

Three further honest concessions:



A founder who only needs three numbers to ring one phone does not need any of this, and should buy the cheapest additional-number pricing available.

Enterprise multi-site support, where it exists, genuinely solves the problem for organizations with locations, and a founder willing to buy a higher tier and schedule a configuration call can have it today. And a business already standardized on a platform its staff know has a real switching cost that no structural argument erases.

What the analysis does claim is narrower, and survives all three: the cost of running several businesses is mostly not on the invoice. It is in the three logins, the three applications, the context that does not travel between them, and the calls answered in the wrong name.



What the category offers instead of a phone system for multiple businesses

The analysis found three patterns across the ten reviewed providers, none of which is per-business separation as described above.

The most common is silence: the capability is neither offered nor mentioned, and a second business is handled by opening an unrelated second account. Several providers in this group support multiple numbers on one account, which is the different capability described earlier and is frequently mistaken for this one.

The second is partial support, where additional numbers can be attached and given distinct greetings, but routing, business hours and outbound caller identity remain account-level settings.

The third is enterprise multi-site support, which does solve the problem and is designed for an organization with locations rather than a person with companies. It is generally available only on higher tiers and frequently requires a sales conversation to configure.

None of the three is a failure of engineering. Each is a coherent answer to a question that was asked about a different customer.



Who this describes

Four configurations share the requirement. Serial founders, who start companies sequentially and need a communications presence on each from the first day without establishing a new vendor relationship. Operators running a primary business alongside a secondary venture, such as a professional practice and a property company. Multi-location operators requiring central control with site-level flexibility. And holding structures with several trading names, each needing to present as itself to its own customers.

None is unusual. All four are poorly served by a model that assumes one company per customer.



The decision point, and why it arrives late

Founders rarely evaluate communications platforms with the second business in mind, because the second business usually does not exist yet when the first platform is chosen.

The sequence is consistent: a founder selects a provider for one company on the attributes that matter at the time, which are price, ease of setup and whether texting works. The second company arrives one to three years later. At that point the incumbent provider's answer is an unrelated second account, and the cost of consolidating is higher than it would have been at the outset, because there is now a number in circulation, customers who know it, and a port to coordinate.

The practical conclusion is that the configuration question is worth asking during the first purchase even by a founder with one company. The cost of the answer is zero at that moment and material later. It belongs alongside the questions about minimum term and texting allowance, which are also cheap to ask early and expensive to discover late. The broader version of that exercise is set out at what to ask before signing with a provider.



What a phone system for multiple businesses looks like in use

A founder operating a consultancy, a property company and a small retail operation runs three accounts and reaches all three from one portal and one mobile app login.

A call to the retail number rings the mobile and the handset behind the counter during retail hours, and reaches a voicemail greeting in the retail company's name outside them. A call to the consultancy number rings only the mobile, at any hour, and reaches a different greeting. The property company number rings the mobile and, after twenty seconds, a second person.

The founder sees which business each call belongs to before answering. Outbound calls made from the consultancy display the consultancy's number. Text threads are held per business, so a customer texting the retail number receives replies from it.

Three businesses, three bills, one login. The analysis notes that no part of this is technically demanding. It is a product decision about what a login is allowed to reach.



Why the category is built the other way

Business communications pricing and account structure descend from enterprise telephony, where the purchasing entity is a company with many employees and the relevant variable is seat count. In that model a second company is a second customer by definition, because it is a second organization with its own procurement, its own administrators and its own directory. The login boundary and the billing boundary are the same boundary, and nobody had a reason to separate them.

Applied to a founder with three companies and no employees, the model is coherent internally and wrong in practice. The billing boundary still belongs where it is. The login boundary does not.

The wider pattern of headline rates that stop being informative once a real configuration is priced is examined in an analysis of the cost of a business phone system, itemized.



Questions buyers ask

Can one phone system handle two businesses?

It depends what is meant. Most platforms will put a second number on an existing account. Fewer separate the greeting, routing, voicemail, business hours and outbound caller identity per business, and that is what decides whether the separation is visible to the caller.

How much does a phone system for multiple businesses cost?

Each business is service for a business and is priced as one. Under per-company pricing it is the entry rate multiplied by the number of companies. The figure to compare is not the headline rate but the configuration each business actually needs.

Do I need separate phone numbers for two businesses?

Yes, if each business presents to its own customers. What matters beyond the number is whether the greeting, routing, voicemail and business hours are also separate, because partial separation is visible to callers.

Can I tell which business someone is calling before I answer?

On a platform that separates businesses properly, yes: the call indicates which business line it arrived on. On unconnected accounts the determination is made from context after answering.

The six-element test, and how SoundLine's own account structure answers it, are set out at soundline.io.