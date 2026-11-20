MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Paul, MN, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backpacks and buckets. You see them on every jobsite. Considering how universal and indispensable these two things are, you'd think more consideration would go into their design. Instead, it seems many have just accepted the annoyances-and risks-that come with them.

5-gallon bucket handles can be a slicing hazard, especially when those thin plastic grips break (which is almost immediately). Backpacks cover hi-vis, causing workers to blend in instead of standing out. Loose straps can snag on surrounding equipment and structures. Plus, most backpacks weren't designed for the jobsite in the first place. They're built for schoolbooks and office supplies. Not tools, hard hats and PPE.

“It's beyond frustrating, it's downright dangerous,” says Jack Zilba, Product Specialist at Ergodyne.“So we asked ourselves, what if we stopped accepting this as just part of the job?”

That's the thinking behind Ergodyne's latest suite of storage and organization products. Each tackles a different real-world carrying challenge, from improving visibility and reducing dangerous hang-ups to protecting gear from the elements and making 5-gallon buckets less of a pain to carry.

Together, the bundle reinforces Ergodyne as the go-to solution to help workers load it, lug it and lift it without losing it.

For example, the Arsenal 5980 5-Gallon Bucket Carrier is a much-needed upgrade. Constructed from heavy-duty, abrasion-resistant webbing, it replaces uncomfortable wire handles with a padded grip that helps reduce hand strain. A universal cinch system keeps the carrier securely attached to the bucket rim, even when set down, eliminating the need to constantly reattach and readjust.

“It's such a simple improvement, but it makes a massive difference,” Zilba adds.“It makes you wonder why nobody thought of it sooner.”

A new line of Arsenal backpacks addresses two distinct jobsite needs: keeping gear protected and keeping workers visible.

The Arsenal 5192 Water-Resistant Backpack offers high-capacity storage built to protect gear from the elements. A dedicated laptop/tablet sleeve keeps devices secure, while exterior pockets keep smaller essentials organized. A separate exterior hard hat pocket keeps bulky head protection accessible without eating up valuable interior space.

The Arsenal 5190 Hi-Vis Backpack and Arsenal 5191 Breakaway Hi-Vis Backpack combine rugged, high-capacity storage with hi-vis colors, 2-inch reflective tape and an X-back design to make it instantly clear which direction a worker is facing. The 5191 takes things a step further by adding breakaway buckles to reduce the risk of snag-related incidents.

Buckets and backpacks aren't going anywhere anytime soon. But that doesn't mean their shortcomings are here to stay. With these latest additions, Ergodyne is rethinking everyday essentials to help workers safely carry what they need with greater comfort, confidence and control.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A BetterplaceTM. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

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New Storage and Organization Bundle

CONTACT: Ergodyne 8002258238...