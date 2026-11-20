MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has successfully launched and implemented the first year of the new Certifying Examination.

The Certifying Exam serves as the final step in a physician's journey to becoming ABEM board certified in Emergency Medicine, replacing the former Oral Exam. This modernized format introduces new case types designed to assess additional competencies and more closely reflect real-world Emergency Medicine practice.

The ABEM Certifying Exam is administered at the AIME Center in Raleigh, NC, a state-of-the-art assessment facility with flexible space that can be configured to accommodate clinical, procedural, and ultrasound cases. During its inaugural year, more than 2,800 emergency physicians took the Certifying Exam across nine administrations and 63 examination sessions.

“Congratulations to the physicians who successfully completed the new Certifying Exam in its inaugural year,” said Felix Ankel, MD, ABEM President.“Your achievement represents not only an important moment in your own professional journey, but a milestone in the continued evolution of ABEM certification.”



During the Certifying Exam, physicians demonstrate communication, professional, and technical skills in a clinical setting, contributing to patient trust in ABEM-certified physicians. The exam provides an innovative, standardized experience in a secure environment, with a network of highly trained Standardized Patient Actors who portray a wide range of clinical scenarios reflecting the diversity of the U.S. patient population. The expanded examination schedule also provides greater scheduling flexibility that better meets the needs of today's emergency physicians.

Behind every Certifying Exam administration is a team committed to supporting the next generation of ABEM-certified physicians. Each administration brings together clinically active physician volunteers and staff serving in a variety of roles to deliver the exam, including:



In-person and Remote Examiners

Examination and Case Leads Support staff in-person and remote



“Completing the first year is only the beginning. ABEM will continue to build on the foundation established this year, and the Certifying Exam will continue to support a certification process that reflects the evolving practice of Emergency Medicine while upholding ABEM certification standards," said Felix Ankel, MD, ABEM President.

The Certifying Exam reflects years of research, feedback, and preparation. Teams of clinically active ABEM-certified physicians from different geographic locations and practice settings worked collaboratively to develop scenarios and testing points for each case on the ABEM Certifying Exam. Patient and public input was also sought from public members on case development teams. ABEM-certified physicians thoroughly vet all cases for continued relevance, fairness, and validity. A standard-setting study occurred after the first administration, and additional psychometric reviews were conducted to ensure accuracy in scoring and results. ABEM will continue the publication of the annual pass rates of its exams at the end of the testing year, maintaining trust in the standard and reliable verification.

Learn more about the ABEM Certifying Exam.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine. There are currently over 50,000 ABEM-certified emergency physicians. ABEM is not a membership organization, but a non-profit, independent, physician evaluation organization. ABEM is one of 24 medical specialty certification boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties.

Media Contact: A.J. Wolf, 517-332-4800 ext. 306,...

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