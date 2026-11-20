

EDF (BBB+ stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ negative Fitch) announces the signature of bank loans for a total amount of €5.4 billion with maturities of 2 to 5 years.

These financings have been arranged with the following banks: Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB Division), La Banque Postale, Mizuho, Royal Bank of Canada, Santander, Wells Fargo.



This transaction enables EDF to strengthen its financial flexibility in a volatile market price environment, while managing the cost of its financial debt.



EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3bn in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

Attachment

PR EDF Bank loans 11.2026