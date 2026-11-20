MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New $250-million trade gateway will strengthen supply chains, support jobs and expand Northern Ontario's access to domestic and global markets



$250 million in federal and provincial funding commitments to advance a new multimodal port and industrial hub.

Approximately 243 acres, or 98 hectares, of industrial and brownfield land connected to marine, rail and highway transportation.

Marine cargo volumes projected at more than 2.4 million metric tonnes in the port's first five years. Approximately 1,270 jobs expected during construction, with port-enabled activity projected to sustain up to 4,750 direct and indirect jobs annually as operations expand.



SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOPA Ports and the City of Sault Ste. Marie announced today that, with funding commitments secured from the federal and provincial governments, they will build a $250-million multimodal port and industrial hub in Sault Ste. Marie.

The investment will strengthen Canada's trade infrastructure, expand industrial capacity and connect Northern Ontario businesses with domestic and global markets.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport, announced $125 million in federal funding through the Trade Diversification Corridors Fund (TDCF), while the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, announced the Province of Ontario's intention to provide a $125-million loan.

As Canada works to strengthen domestic supply chains, build industrial capacity and diversify export markets, the Port of Sault Ste. Marie will provide critical trade-enabling infrastructure linking Northern Ontario's resource economy with Southern Ontario's manufacturing base and customers around the world.

"Canada has an enormous opportunity to build more, process more and move more goods here at home, but that requires infrastructure that connects resources, industry and markets,” said Ian Hamilton, President & CEO of HOPA Ports.“This project will help link Northern Ontario's resources and industrial production with manufacturers, processors and export markets, creating the connections Canadian industry needs to grow."

BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CANADA'S INDUSTRIAL FUTURE

Northern Ontario industries poised for growth include mining and critical minerals, steel, forest products, advanced manufacturing and construction materials.

The new port will include marine berths, rail transload facilities, cargo-handling areas, utilities and tenant-ready industrial lands designed to attract investment in these sectors.

Once operational, the port is expected to handle more than 2.4 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, giving businesses more transportation options and stronger connections among suppliers, processors, manufacturers and export markets.

REVITALIZING STRATEGIC INDUSTRIAL LAND

The project will transform approximately 243 acres of underused industrial and brownfield land into a productive trade and industrial hub, creating long-term economic opportunities amid global trade disruptions and tariffs.

The development is expected to attract investment, diversify the local economy and strengthen Sault Ste. Marie as a centre for transportation, manufacturing and industrial growth.

“For decades, economic diversification has been the most pressing challenge facing Sault Ste. Marie, and building the Port of Sault Ste. Marie represents a breakthrough in our community's efforts to create a stronger local economy and brighter future,” said Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie.“The City is proud to have worked alongside our partner in HOPA Ports to make this happen, and we're grateful for the support of the Federal and Provincial governments.”

Work in 2027 will focus on land arrangements, Indigenous partnerships, environmental and technical investigations, regulatory review and detailed design. Subject to approvals, site preparation could begin in 2028, followed by major marine, road, rail and utility construction in 2029. Full buildout is targeted for 2031.

JOBS AND ECONOMIC IMPACT

Construction is expected to support approximately 1,270 jobs in the engineering and construction phase. Once fully operational, port-enabled activity is projected to sustain up to 4,750 direct and indirect jobs annually and generate approximately $933 million in annual GDP.

As the port expands, it will support jobs in cargo handling, marine and rail services, transportation, warehousing, equipment operation, maintenance and logistics. Tenant-ready industrial lands will also enable employment growth in mining and critical minerals, steel, forest products, construction materials, manufacturing and agri-food.

"The trade corridors we build today will shape where Canadian industry grows tomorrow. By connecting Northern Ontario's resource economy with processors, manufacturers and global markets, the Port of Sault Ste. Marie can strengthen Canada's supply chains, expand export opportunities and help build a more resilient economy in an uncertain world,” added Hamilton.

Commercial outreach has identified strong demand for expanded transportation capacity. HOPA Ports and the City have consulted more than 40 companies and organizations across manufacturing, mining, forestry, agriculture, transportation and marine services.

QUOTES:

Sheila Purvis, Purvis Marine Ltd.

“Purvis Marine Ltd. supports the development of a port in Sault Ste. Marie as an investment in the future of our community. Strengthening our marine transportation infrastructure will create new economic opportunities, improve connectivity to domestic and international markets, and position Sault Ste. Marie as a key marine transportation and logistics hub within the Great Lakes economy.”

Nathan Mudge, Tenaris, Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre

“The opening of an accessible commercial port in Sault Ste. Marie could support business expansion and provide new pathways and more affordable transportation for existing and future business in the area. For Tenaris, we see future opportunities where the port project can contribute capacity and space that will help enable the growth and productivity that the Canadian market is expecting of us and prepare the local community for the next generation of industry needs.”

Joe Nardi, Inter Ontario Equipment

“Inter-Ontario strongly supports a port in Sault Ste. Marie. It represents an opportunity to attract investment, create jobs, strengthen local industry, and drive long-term economic growth throughout our region.”

ABOUT HOPA PORTS

As an integrated port network, the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) offers port and marine assets in Hamilton, Oshawa, and Niagara to support Ontario industries and facilitate trade. By investing in high-quality infrastructure and prioritizing sustainability, HOPA helps build prosperous working waterfronts in Ontario communities. HOPA oversees more than 1,400 acres and more than 180 tenant companies across its port network, 40,000 Ontario jobs are connected to the cargo that passes through HOPA's integrated ports.

ABOUT CITY OF SAULT STE. MARIE

Located at the heart of the Great Lakes, the City of Sault Ste. Marie is a Northern Ontario industrial centre with strengths in steel, natural resources, energy, manufacturing and transportation. The City is working with HOPA Ports to develop a new multimodal trade corridor that would better connect Northern Ontario with Canadian and international markets.

For more information or Media inquiries:



Larissa Fenn

VP of Corporate Affairs, HOPA Ports

...

Tessa Vecchio

Corporate Communications Manager, City of Sault Ste. Marie

...

Password (case sensitive): HOPA-SSM-newport2026

Video/Photo credit: HOPA Ports

Stay connected:

Facebook: @HamiltonOshawaPortAuthority

Instagram: @hopaports

LinkedIn: @Hamilton-Oshawa-Port-Authority

YouTube

#HOPAPorts

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: