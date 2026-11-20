Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central invites visitors to embark on“The World of Christmas Adventure”

The HKTB has once again joined hands with Hongkong Land to present a Winter Wonderland themed“The World of Christmas Adventure” around Statue Square Garden in Central. The Winter Wonderland is divided into two zones, north and south. In the north zone, on the north side of Statue Square Garden, HKTB's tallest-ever outdoor Christmas tree, standing over 22 meters (72 feet) high, shines brightly as a highlight of the Winter Wonderland. Its ever-changing lighting effects, synchronized with the melodious Christmas music of the light show, make the tree the centerpiece of the Winter Wonderland. Santa Claus, a favorite with visitors of all ages, also made a surprise appearance at the Christmas Post Office beside the tree, interacting with visitors up close and adding to the festive atmosphere.







The south zone, near the Court of Final Appeal Building, has been transformed into the Hot Air Balloon Terminal, which drew crowds of locals and visitors to capture photos on opening night. The European-style train station features a classic red-and-white color scheme and an abundance of Christmas decorations. Next to it, the pavilion has become a 12-meter-long (39-foot-long) classic steam train that puffs out steam in sync with the immersive light show, as if ready to welcome visitors aboard for a winter adventure.

This year's Winter Wonderland features an expanded selection of chalets than in previous years, offering festive gifts and treats. Visitors can also stop by the Christmas Mailing Corner to write seasonal greetings and share warm wishes with family and friends.

Nine Central landmarks join forces for an immersive light show as a classic train journey through magical scenes

From November 18, nine landmarks surrounding Statue Square Garden in Central, including Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Prince's Building and Standard Chartered Bank Building, form the backdrop for a multimedia light show. During the show, the giant Christmas tree and festive decorations in the Winter Wonderland change color in time with the lights and music, creating a synchronized display across Statue Square Garden.

The eight-act light show follows a classic steam train as it takes audiences through eight magical winter scenes, set to eight Christmas favorites, including“Jingle Bells”,“Deck the Halls” and“White Christmas”.

The show features a series of classic festive and winter scenes, including Santa Claus conducting a dazzling light show, a Christmas gift roller coaster speeding along its tracks, a giant crystal ball showcasing a winter chalet and a snowy sunset, and a toy band featuring a nutcracker, a teddy bear and a little monkey performing cheerful melodies.







The show also incorporates a series of thoughtful touches, including the classic Cantonese nursery rhyme“Sheep by the River”, adapted from“Jingle Bells”, as well as a frosted-cookie tram (known locally as the ding ding), a sailing boat gliding through a candy-colored Victoria Harbour skyline, a cable car in a fantasy wonderland and a red Peak Tram climbing a snowy mountain into the clouds, showcasing the unique“Only in Hong Kong” charm.

The festive atmosphere extends from Central across Victoria Harbour to Tsim Sha Tsui. The brand-new Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui, title-sponsored by Prudential Hong Kong features two themed light shows stretching from the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and the Clock Tower along the waterfront to the facades of the Hong Kong Space Museum and the Hong Kong Museum of Art, illuminate some of the city's most recognizable cultural landmarks.

Dance, jazz and rock come together as“The Stars of Christmas Concert” fills the harbourfront night sky with music

In“The Stars of Christmas Concert”, animal friends such as penguins, squirrels and reindeer switch on a magical jukebox, reimagining Christmas classics through dance, jazz and rock. The audiovisual spectacle also brings together singers from different countries and regions, filling the night sky over Victoria Harbour with festive melodies from around the world.

Aurora and a giant crystal ball shine as two museums team up for “Northern Lights”







Next door, the Hong Kong Museum of Art is transformed into a giant glistening block of ice, from which dazzling auroras emerge as the ice gradually melts away. Enhanced by rooftop laser effects, the display creates a striking three-dimensional spectacle.







The facades of the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Space Museum present“Northern Lights”. The Hong Kong Space Museum becomes a giant crystal ball revealing a series of winter-themed scenes, from a deer in the snow gently turning beneath the glow of aurora and starlight to polar bears rehearsing a circus performance in a snowy forest, together creating a winter landscape full of childlike charm.

Adding to the romantic atmosphere, the crystal ball lit up with heart-warming messages inviting everyone to embrace their loved ones, alongside an image of a teddy bear framed by a heart-shaped wreath. Locals and visitors gathered beneath the attraction to share affectionate embraces, celebrating the warmth and joy of the festive season.

Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay to debut November 25 , further boosting the festive atmosphere

Beginning November 25, the HKTB will team up with Hysan Development Company Limited (Hysan) to present Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay, further extending the vibrant festive atmosphere. Causeway Bay will be transformed into a lively elf village, featuring a light show depicting elves preparing Christmas gifts. Locals and visitors can stroll through the sea of festive lights along Yun Ping Road and Hysan Avenue or enjoy a drink at“Elves' Night Out”, a 40-meter-long (131-foot-long) outdoor bar on Hysan Avenue. There, they can savor exclusive Causeway Bay-themed cocktails available for a limited time, crafted by featured bars using local tea, fruit and traditional spices. They can also join guided tours and explore upstairs shops, following different themed routes to discover Causeway Bay's unique character from every angle.

In addition, Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay will host a Christmas market and a series of Christmas workshops from mid-December and offer a range of festive retail and dining privileges, so that everyone can enjoy the best of winter in Causeway Bay in one place, from shows and dining to shopping.

“Only in Hong Kong” Delicacies and Souvenirs

The HKTB has partnered with the industry to curate more than 50“Only in Hong Kong” delicacies and local souvenirs, allowing visitors to experience Hong Kong's unique local flavors and winter charm while taking part in festive activities.

Locals and visitors can now visit the HKTB's Hong Kong WinterFest page on DiscoverHongKong.com for details of festive programs and offers across the city. The New Year Countdown fireworks display, themed around the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will be a highlight of the festive season as locals and visitors welcome the new year together. Details will be announced later.

Appendix 1:

Hong Kong WinterFest - Hong Kong Winter Wonderlands 1) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central Highlights A 22-meter giant outdoor Christmas tree, equivalent to a six-story building, together with a classic steam train and a Christmas market Opening Period From 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027 Christmas Market

From 18 November 2026 to 3 January 2027, every Thursday to Sunday Opening Hours Opening Day:

18 November 2026 8:00pm to 11:30pm Regular Season:

19 November to 22 December 2026; 27 – 30 December 2026;

3 – 5 January 2027

Monday to Friday: 4:00pm to 11:30pm Saturday and Sunday: 11:00am to 11:30pm Festive Late Nights: 23 December 2026 11:00am to 11:30pm 24 – 26 December 2026; 31 December 2026 to 2 January 2027 11:00am to 1:30am (the following day) Christmas Market

Thursday: 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday: 4:00pm to 9:00pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: noon to 10:00pm 21 – 23 December 2026 4:00pm to 8:00pm 24 December 2026: 11am to 1:00am (the following day) 25 December 2026: 11:00am to 12:00 midnight Venue Statue Square Garden (North and South), Central

*Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.

Light Show at Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central Event Period 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027 Show Time 7:00pm to 11:00pm (every 30 minutes)

24 – 26 December 2026; 31 December 2026 to 2 January 2027 Extended to 1:00am (the following day) Recommended Viewing Location Statue Square Garden (South), Central Participating Buildings Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Prince's Building, and Standard Chartered Bank Building





2) Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui Highlights Dual winter light shows themed“The Stars of Christmas Concert” and“Northern Lights” Event Period 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027 Show Time Opening Day:

18 November 2026

8:45pm to 11:00pm Regular Season:

19 November 2026 to 5 January 2027

7:00pm to 11:00pm Special Arrangements:

24 – 27 December 2026; 1 and 2 January 2027

Extended to 1:00am 28 – 30 December 2026

The show will be partially suspended 31 December 2026 All shows are suspended for the New Year Countdown event Participating Buildings Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster (Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Clock Tower, Hong Kong Museum of Art and Hong Kong Space Museum)

*Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.

3) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay Highlights Elves cast winter magic, with projection mapping stories and a sea of lights adding to the festive mood. Inspired by a magical encounter between Santa Claus and six elves, Causeway Bay will be transformed into an elf village, featuring a light show, the“Elves' Night Out” outdoor bar, a Christmas market, festive dining privileges, and twinkling lights and festive decorations, adding a rich winter atmosphere to the bustling city. Event Period 25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 Opening Hours Light Show

25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027

7:00pm to 10:00pm “Elves' Night Out” Outdoor Bar

25 November 2026

8:00pm to 10:00pm 26 November 2026 to 3 January 2027

5:30pm to 10:00pm Christmas Market Mid-December 2026 Venue Lee Gardens area (Hennessy Road to Leighton Road), Causeway Bay

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