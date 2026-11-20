MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AbSolutions Med, Inc. v. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Food and Drug Administration, et al.

Washington, DC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance filed a lawsuit today against the Food and Drug Administration for illegally holding AbSolutions Med, Inc.'s REBUILD abdominal healing device in five years of ongoing regulatory limbo, preventing the company from marketing it and helping tens of thousands of patients. Congress has given FDA strict time limits and procedural obligations for decision making, which the agency routinely flouts. Most companies never sue over delays or procedural violations, making those mandates meaningless in practice.

AbSolutions' REBUILD device supports sutures that surgeons use to close the abdominal wall after surgery, spreading the tension that can otherwise cause sutures to tear through abdominal tissue and lead to life-altering incisional hernias. In animal and clinical testing looking at REBUILD's ability to distribute tension, REBUILD demonstrated strong safety and efficacy outcomes, and nationally recognized surgeons have endorsed it. FDA designated REBUILD as a Breakthrough product that provides“for more effective treatment.” Nevertheless, without any lawful basis for doing so, FDA has dismissed the compelling scientific evidence and expert opinions submitted, demanding a new, decade-long study that effectively buries the technology and prevents American patients from accessing a critical advance in surgery.

In AbSolutions v. Kennedy, NCLA asks the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to issue a writ of mandamus forcing FDA to decide whether REBUILD meets agency standards and can be brought to market or direct the agency to review the product under the applicable law.

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) requires FDA clearance for medical devices like REBUILD before they can be marketed. In Section 510(k) of the FDCA, Congress provided a faster, less burdensome path to clearance for a device that is“substantially equivalent” to one already legally on the market. AbSolutions began the process for REBUILD in 2019 and requested clearance for marketing in 2021. FDA's own ombudsman reviewed its initial reaction to AbSolutions' later request for clearance in 2024, and subsequently described the agency's treatment of the company as among the worst examples of agency“pile-on” he had ever seen. After five years of regulatory blockage, REBUILD remains in limbo, currently stalled in 18 months of appeals.

In October 2025, AbSolutions appealed the matter to FDA's Office of the Commissioner for supervisory review. The Office did not take action in three months, exceeding the FDCA's 45-day limit for deciding a supervisory review request. In January 2026, using the company's own supplemental expert evidence as an excuse, the Office declined to review the matter at all-despite the then-Chairman of FDA's General and Plastic Surgery Devices Panel calling the agency's conclusions“unfathomable” during AbSolutions' first appeal meeting with the agency.

The Office remanded the matter to FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health-where it has sat without decision for more than ten months. By refusing to issue a final decision on REBUILD, FDA has sought to shield its conduct from judicial review. This five-year saga of government abuse violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which forbids agencies from unlawfully withholding and unreasonably delaying action.

NCLA released the following statements:

“Congress has passed laws directing the FDA to avoid the exact delay and avoidance of scientific evidence AbSolutions has suffered here, but only brave companies are willing to sue their regulator to enforce those laws.”

- John Vecchione, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“FDA brought competing mesh products to market without the trial it now demands of AbSolutions, then said it wanted to 'maintain a level playing field.' That is not science; it is protection for the mesh industry. Patients facing abdominal surgery are the ones losing the choice and paying the price.”

- Alana Black, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“As a surgeon, I see that much of the progress in making surgery safer over the decades has come from product innovation and advancement. An FDA that blocks progress due to a focus only on speculative risk does not 'protect' American patients. Rather, it sentences them to the problems with the status quo.”

- Daniel Jacobs, M.D., Founder and CEO, AbSolutions Med, Inc.

For more information visit the case page here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l