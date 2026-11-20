Tempo's Spike Marker-ID RFID Enabled Electronic Markers

Tempo's Spike Marker-ID electronic markers are Made in the USA

Tempo

Spike Marker-ID Electronic Marker stores a unique serial number and custom asset data for micro trenches, drops, bore holes, and crowded utility corridors

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo, a manufacturer of rugged, reliable tools and test equipment for communications and utility professionals, has released the Spike Marker-ID, a compact RFID-enabled electronic marker for buried assets in spaces too tight for a standard marker ball. Each marker pairs a passive resonant coil, tuned to an industry-standard utility frequency, with a unique serial number and read/write memory. Asset data can be stored on the marker at installation and retrieved in the field.The Spike Marker-ID measures 3.5 in (89 mm) long and 0.78 in (19.8 mm) in diameter and weighs 0.07 lb (0.03 kg). That footprint suits post-installation bore holes in concrete or asphalt, micro trenches, and fiber and CATV drops. The marker produces a dipole magnetic field that makes it detectable and readable up to 3.3 ft (1 m) deep and 2 ft (0.6 m) horizontally. A high-density polyethylene enclosure protects the coil, and the marker is maintenance-free once installed.Paired with Tempo's EML250-ID Electronic RFID Marker Locator, each Spike Marker-ID serves as a field record as well as a locate point. The EML250-ID reads the marker's serial number and stored data, such as facility number, facility type, pipe material, and pipe type. Read and write events are logged automatically for traceability, and records transfer to GIS or cloud storage through the Locator Link Mobile App. The same locator also reads Tempo's OmniMarker-ID marker balls, so crews can work with both marker types from one instrument.The Spike Marker-ID also functions as a conventional passive marker and can be located with any industry-standard marker locator.Models and frequencies:.SM11-ID - Non-potable water, purple, 66.4 kHz.SM12-ID - CATV, orange/black, 77.0 kHz.SM13-ID - Gas, yellow, 83.0 kHz.SM14-ID - Fiber optic, yellow/black, 92.0 kHz.SM15-ID - Telephone, orange, 101.4 kHz.SM16-ID - Sanitary, green, 121.6 kHz.SM17-ID - Europower, blue/red, 134.0 kHz.SM18-ID - Water, blue, 145.7 kHz.SM19-ID - Power, red, 169.8 kHzFor microduct installations, the SM24-ID (fiber optic, 92.0 kHz) and SM25-ID (telephone, 101.4 kHz) include a 7 mm coupler cap for attachment to microducts with a compatible coupler. Two accessories cover other mounting methods: the SMAD1 soft duct adaptor for 7 mm and 10 mm duct, and the SMFIX fixing kit, which secures the marker to pipe with a holder and cable tie.Typical applications include fiber and CATV drops, micro-trenched utilities, HDD entry and exit points, PVC and HDPE lines, valves, tees, valve boxes, junction boxes, utility depth changes, traffic signal control cables, power and gas service lines to properties, and property boundaries.All Spike Marker-ID models are made in the USA and compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act. The SM12-ID (CATV), SM14-ID (fiber optic), and SM15-ID (telephone) models are also eligible for broadband projects funded through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.AvailabilityThe Spike Marker-ID is available now and ships in cases of 50, with a minimum order of one case. Full specifications are available at tempocom/products/spike-marker-id-electronic-marker. For pricing and ordering, contact....

Ashley Skitt

Tempo Communications

+1 619-252-5687

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The RFID Marker that fits ANYWHERE!

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Tempo Launches Spike Marker-ID, a Compact RFID Electronic Marker for Tight Utility Spaces News Provided By Tempo Communications November 20, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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