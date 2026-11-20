MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The global pickleball market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.7% through 2032, with North America maintaining its position as the largest regional market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the pickleball market size was valued at $2.42 billion in 2026 and is estimated to increase from $2.8 billion in 2027 to $5.79 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.7% over 2027–2032. Participation growth is expanding the buyer base, while more frequent play is increasing replacement demand for paddles, balls, and related equipment. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported 24.3 million U.S. players in 2025, including 7.5 million core participants who played at least eight times annually. Dedicated venues, professional events, and products across entry and performance tiers are further supporting market development, while equipment certification and counterfeit prevention are becoming more important to brand credibility.Pickleball Market Key Growth FactorsRising Participation and More Frequent Play Expand Equipment DemandGrowing participation is broadening the pool of potential equipment buyers, while frequent play is creating additional replacement demand for paddles, balls, and related products. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported 24.3 million U.S. players in 2025, including 7.5 million core participants, highlighting the scale of participation in the country's pickleball market.Dedicated Venues and Professional Events Strengthen Market DevelopmentInvestment in dedicated venues and the expansion of professional events are adding structure and visibility to the sport. A wider range of products across entry and performance tiers is also allowing brands to address different player requirements and equipment preferences.Certification and Counterfeit Prevention Become Competitive PrioritiesAs brands compete across tournament and online channels, equipment certification and counterfeit prevention are becoming more important to consumer and professional trust. Product credibility is therefore an increasingly relevant competitive consideration alongside equipment range and performance positioning.“The pickleball market is benefiting from a reinforcing cycle between participation growth and equipment replacement demand. As the sport develops through dedicated venues and professional events, brands will need to balance products across entry and performance tiers with credible certification and stronger counterfeit prevention to maintain trust across retail and tournament channels,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.Pickleball Market Recent Industry Developments2025 - Equipment manufacturers transitioned from polypropylene honeycomb structures to full expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam cores, eliminating core crushing and delaminating defects while expanding sweet-spot consistency for competitive players.2026 - Commercial facility operators integrated automated court-vision camera systems and connected analytics platforms across indoor franchises to deliver instant video replay, shot-placement mapping, and standardized skill-rating verification.Pickleball Market - Segment InsightsThe Pickleball Market Report is segmented by:Product Type: Paddles, balls, nets and posts, bags, and accessories.Gender: Male and female.End User: Individual players and sports clubs and institutions.Distribution Channel: Online and offline.Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.Pickleball Market Regional OutlookNorth America remains the commercial center of the pickleball market, supported by substantial participation in the United States. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional growth as participation and digital purchasing expand, creating additional opportunities for equipment suppliers and distribution channels.The global pickleball market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Competitive LandscapeCompetition in the pickleball market is shaped by product range, performance positioning, distribution reach, and brand credibility. Companies are addressing players across entry and performance tiers, while equipment certification and counterfeit prevention are gaining importance in tournament and online channels.Key CompaniesSelkirk SportJOOLA PickleballFranklin Sports, Inc.PaddletekEscalade Sports, Inc.Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Pickleball Market:Industry Trending Reports by Mordor IntelligenceThe global ball sports luggage market is valued at $3.45 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach $5.02 billion by 2031, advancing at a 7.79% CAGR. Rising parental spending on youth travel athletics in North America, along with surging sports academy enrollments in cricket and soccer across India and China, is driving market momentum. To comply with tightening PFAS elimination mandates in Europe and California, luggage manufacturers are replacing conventional water-repellent treatments with recycled, non-fluorinated fabrics, while optimizing direct-to-consumer and mobile-first e-commerce platforms to shorten delivery windows for multi-compartment gear bags.The global racket sports equipment market is estimated at $102.29 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand to $139.69 billion by 2031, tracking a 6.42% CAGR. While North America retains the largest share, Asia-Pacific is expanding fastest, supported by national sports infrastructure programs and new court construction. Equipment brands are capturing aspirational consumer demand by integrating embedded motion sensors and lightweight composite frames into high-end rackets, paired with circular subscription programs for recyclable strings and grip replacements.The global sports shoes market is estimated at $86.12 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $118.63 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.61% CAGR. Growth is sustained by broad running participation, corporate wellness initiatives, and the mainstream adoption of carbon-plated race footwear across competitive and leisure running segments. Athletic brands are driving digital channel conversions through AI-powered virtual fitting engines that reduce return friction, while deploying supercritical foaming processes and bio-based elastomers to align product portfolios with circular design standards.The global football equipment market is estimated at $135.02 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $170.21 billion by 2031, growing at a 4.74% CAGR. While apparel commanded 55.54% of product revenue in 2025, protective gear is expanding at a leading 5.47% CAGR alongside premium gear advancing at 6.03% CAGR. Driven by grassroots academy investments, EU anti-counterfeiting enforcement, and Asia-Pacific ISO safety mandates, brands are scaling carbon-fiber soleplates, graphene-infused fabrics, and FIFA Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS) sensor integrations across direct-to-consumer channels.The global football market is valued at $8.70 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $9.97 billion by 2031, advancing at a 2.77% CAGR. While Europe held a 41.21% revenue share in 2025, Asia-Pacific is expanding at a leading 4.22% CAGR as institutional league investments and tournament cycles stimulate participation. Suppliers are balancing high-volume PVC football production-heavily concentrated in Sialkot, Pakistan-with higher-margin, sensor-enabled smart match balls tailored for European and North American leagues, while leveraging loyalty-linked digital commerce alongside brick-and-mortar retail.About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-the-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...

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Pickleball Market to Reach USD 5.79 Bn by 2032 on Rising Participation and Equipment Demand | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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