The Hum Feeder 2K offers a front-row seat to the nature show of hummingbirds.

Watch hummingbirds up close in nature's 2K show.

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Birdfy unveils the Birdfy Hum Feeder 2K, offering a smarter way to watch hummingbirds up close in 2K video.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Birdfy, the leading brand in smart birdwatching solutions, unveiled the Birdfy Hum Feeder 2K, an advanced gadget that presents a smarter way to watch hummingbirds up close in 2K video.

As an upgrade to its original Birdfy Hum Feeder, the device is designed to enhance the backyard birdwatching experience for bird lovers. It makes an ideal gift for birders who already own a traditional feeder and are seeking smart alternatives. The user-friendly gadget is also built for beginner birders new to the hobby of feeding the world's fastest-moving birds.

Watch Hummingbirds Up Close in 2K Backyard Documentary

With an upgraded video system, the Hum Feeder 2K captures hummingbirds in crystal-clear 2K video, making it easier for users to see every hover and the shimmering plumage up close. Thanks to its higher resolution and wide-angle view, bird lovers can fully appreciate these aerial acrobats in their backyards.

The product benefits from the brand's latest software update, which drops free bird ID across the entire Birdfy lineup for all users. Using the embedded bird AI identification feature, birders can learn about the hummingbirds stopping by and connect with nature in a meaningful way.

The "bird's here" alerts notify birders of every avian visit. On the Birdfy app, users can even adjust the camera's sensitivity level for these real-time alerts.

A User-Friendly Design for Enhanced Birding Experiences

The Hum Feeder 2K boasts an upgraded, user-friendly design for beginner birders and birding enthusiasts. The design ensures smooth, effortless setup with an optimized switch-on locking system and clear markings, so that users can easily assemble it. The nectar basin's locking lid features three clips that help form a snap-down fastening mechanism.

The flower-shaped feeding ports have been redesigned with larger, removable silicone flowers made for easy cleaning and a perch nearby. Like its predecessor, this new product has a built-in ant moat and an IP66-rated camera.

Adapting to modern home environments, the feeder supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. A birding guide is included to help beginners learn about feeding skills, such as attracting hummingbirds and providing essential energy to fuel their migratory journey.

About Birdfy

Birdfy - the leading brand in smart birdwatching solutions - has been devoted to creating cutting-edge smart products to redefine backyard birdwatching since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, its products span smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, and innovative add-ons. Birdfy endeavors to elevate the fun, joyful, and personalized backyard birdwatching experience by presenting more eco-friendly, sustainable innovations. For more information, please visit or contact....

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Birdfy Unveils the Hum Feeder 2K, Making it Easier to Watch Hummingbirds Up Close News Provided By Netvue Technologies Co.,Ltd. November 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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