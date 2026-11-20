Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Report 2026

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The Business Research Company's Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biosimilar growth hormones market is experiencing significant momentum, driven by increasing healthcare needs and evolving treatment options. As awareness and accessibility expand, this sector is poised for notable growth in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Growth Expectations and Market Size of the Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market

The biosimilar growth hormones market has expanded rapidly over recent years, reflecting a strong demand for affordable therapeutic options. It is projected to increase from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $0.98 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The historical growth has been fueled by the high cost associated with branded growth hormone therapies, a rising incidence of growth hormone deficiency, more frequent diagnoses of pediatric growth disorders, limited access to cost-effective treatments, and reliance on hospital-based administration of these therapies.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even more vigorously, reaching $1.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5%. Key factors behind this forecasted surge include the expiration of patents on branded growth hormones, increased regulatory approvals for biosimilars, wider availability of self-administration treatment options, growing awareness of growth disorders, and higher healthcare spending in emerging markets. Other notable trends expected to influence the market are the growing preference for cost-efficient biosimilars, increased demand for both pediatric and adult treatments, a shift towards subcutaneous self-administration, expansion of online pharmacies and specialty clinics, as well as improved regulatory acceptance of biosimilar products.

Understanding Biosimilar Growth Hormones and Their Role

Biosimilar growth hormones are peptide hormones responsible for encouraging cellular regeneration, division, and overall growth in humans and animals. These hormones are vital to biological development and function as mitogens targeting specific cell types. Their critical role in supporting growth and repair processes highlights their significance in therapeutic applications, particularly for individuals with hormone deficiencies.

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The Increasing Impact of Growth Hormone Deficiency on Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the biosimilar growth hormones market is the growing number of children diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). This condition arises due to damage or malfunction of the pituitary gland or hypothalamus, which can be congenital-present from birth-or acquired later in life. For example, in September 2023, Hormones Australia, governed by the Endocrine Society of Australia (ESA), reported that GHD affects approximately 2 to 3 out of every 10,000 people in the country. The rising prevalence of growth hormone deficiencies among children directly contributes to the expanding demand for biosimilar growth hormone therapies worldwide.

Regional Perspectives on Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Share

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global biosimilar growth hormones market, reflecting the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of biosimilar drugs. Meanwhile, the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The biosimilar growth hormones market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa-providing a comprehensive global outlook on market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Is Projected a Steady 10.5% CAGR Driven by Expanding Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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