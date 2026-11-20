The family-owned repair shop joins a network of businesses serving the Cape Girardeau area.

Parks Automotive (NASDAQ:PAL)

- Bryant Parks, Owner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parks Automotive Joins Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - November 2026 - Parks Automotive, a family-owned repair shop serving Cape Girardeau and nearby communities, has joined the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Already a member of the Midwest Auto Care Alliance, the business now broadens its professional connections beyond the automotive industry.

Founded by Joe Parks in 1983, the shop has remained a family operation for more than four decades. His son, Bryant Parks, took ownership in 2012 and now leads the business with his daughter, Jessica Parks. The company serves drivers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, and other nearby communities.

Parks Automotive provides auto repair services for domestic, Asian, and many European vehicles. Its work includes maintenance, diagnostics, inspections, and repairs. Customers receive an estimate for recommended work, and the shop seeks approval before proceeding with additional repairs.

Drivers can schedule appointments during regular weekday business hours and take advantage of early drop-off and after-hours pickup arrangements. A courtesy shuttle is also available for nearby transportation when coordinated in advance.

A Message From the Owner

“Our family has served drivers in Cape Girardeau for decades, and being part of the local business community matters to us. Joining the chamber is an opportunity for Parks Automotive to connect with other businesses while continuing to serve the drivers who come to our shop,” said Bryant Parks, owner.

About Parks Automotive

Parks Automotive is a family-owned auto repair business in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Founded in 1983, it offers maintenance, diagnostics, inspections, and repairs for domestic, Asian, and many European vehicles. Its service area includes Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, and surrounding communities. Located at 17 S Park Ave, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703, United States, it is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.



Bryant Parks & Jessica Parks

Parks Automotive LLC

+1 (573) 335-2599

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Parks Automotive Joins Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 20, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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