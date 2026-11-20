International literary competition celebrates exceptional storytelling, recognizing outstanding authors and naming Mississippi Wizards the highest honor.

- PenMasters Global

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International literary competition celebrates exceptional storytelling across diverse genres, recognizing outstanding authors and naming Mississippi Wizards the competition's highest literary honor.

November 2026 - PenMasters Global proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2026 Global Fiction Awards, celebrating exceptional literary achievement, imaginative storytelling, and the authors whose creative contributions enrich the world of fiction.

Leading this year's distinguished honorees is Kenneth Penn, whose novel Mississippi Wizards has been named the 2026 Global Fiction Awards Book of the Year, the competition's highest overall distinction.

In addition to receiving Book of the Year honors, Mississippi Wizards captured two individual category awards, winning Best New Debut and Horror. Penn's achievement represents one of the most notable accomplishments of the 2026 competition, earning recognition across multiple award categories.

Kenneth Penn's Mississippi Wizards Earns Top Literary Honor

Selected as the 2026 Book of the Year, Mississippi Wizards stands at the forefront of this year's award recipients, earning recognition for its contribution to contemporary fiction. The Book of the Year distinction represents the highest recognition presented through the Global Fiction Awards, celebrating a work that distinguishes itself among the competition's winning titles.

"Kenneth Penn's Mississippi Wizards represents the creative ambition and storytelling excellence that the Global Fiction Awards seek to celebrate," said the PenMasters Global Awards Team. "Earning recognition as both Best New Debut and Horror winner, while also receiving our highest overall honor, is an extraordinary achievement. We congratulate Kenneth Penn on this well-deserved recognition."

Celebrating the 2026 Category Winners

The 2026 Global Fiction Awards recognize outstanding works across numerous literary genres.

Among this year's distinguished recipients, Jesse Muehlbauer earned top honors in the Mystery/Suspense category for The Artificial Conspiracy, while Jas Hammonds received the Best Cover Design award for Thirsty.

Jeremy Clift received the Science Fiction award for Space Shield: The Wrath of the Sun, while Bob Van Laerhoven captured the Historical Fiction award for The Firehand File.

In Women's Fiction, Teri M. Brown was recognized for Peg, Unhinged, while Joe Battaglia earned the Thriller & Adventure award for Beneath the Rings.

The Fantasy category recognized two winning works: Heroes of Another Age by B.L. Mostyn and Tidestep: The Water Anchor by F.A. Calder.

Additional 2026 category winners include:

Humor: Up and Down with Jojo Brown and Other Humorous Catastrophes - Tom McKenna

General Fiction: The Perils of Privilege - John W. Roberts

Young Adult: The Third Estate Devil's Tango - D. R. Berlin

Religious/Spiritual Fiction: Agatha's Angel - Michael C. Vassallo

Short Story Collection: A Quiet Reorder of Things - Steven Bruce

Inspirational Fiction: As the World Burns - Aaron Ryan

Romance: The Man in the Middle: A Tapestry of Tangled Lives - Julie Lee Williams

Recognizing Outstanding Literary Talent

Beyond the category winners, PenMasters Global proudly recognizes the many finalists whose works distinguished themselves throughout the competition.

The 2026 Global Fiction Awards brought together authors representing an impressive variety of literary styles, genres, perspectives, and creative approaches. From historical narratives and thought-provoking science fiction to compelling mysteries, imaginative fantasy, and emotionally resonant contemporary fiction, this year's honorees demonstrate the enduring power of storytelling and the extraordinary achievements possible when authors dare to pursue their dreams.

"Every year, we are reminded that remarkable stories can emerge from anywhere and from authors at every stage of their literary journeys," said the PenMasters Global Awards Team. "Our mission is to recognize those creative achievements, provide meaningful recognition to deserving authors, and celebrate the books that continue to captivate readers."

About the Global Fiction Awards

The Global Fiction Awards, presented by PenMasters Global, celebrate excellence in fiction writing and recognize exceptional literary achievement across a broad spectrum of genres.

Through its international awards programs, PenMasters Global seeks to recognize deserving authors, promote literary creativity, and bring greater visibility to outstanding works of fiction.

PenMasters Global congratulates 2026 Book of the Year winner Kenneth Penn, all category winners, and every finalist. We also thank all the authors who entered this year's competition. While not every book received recognition, we appreciate the hard work, creativity, and dedication that went into each submission.

For more information about the Global Fiction Awards and its honorees, visit .

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