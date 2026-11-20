Live Good Noah's Ark: "Together We Thrive"

Celebrating 10 Years of Noah's Ark Blanket

The Live Good Peace Dove: A New Beginning

Live Good CEO Jennifer Chi reflects on the founding of her company and why the message behind the Noah's Ark baby blanket resonates with so many today.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten years ago, in a quiet warehouse with bright white walls and a single desk, Live Good CEO Jennifer Chi envisioned a world where animals of every kind gathered together in peace.

“The idea came from seeing the world through the eyes of a child, where diverse animals come together in harmony to weather a storm,” Jennifer explains on the 10-year anniversary of the Noah's Ark baby blanket.

During those early years, the company founder would spend hours sketching a playful animal kingdom for the Endangered Species baby line and pairing the soft, earthy color palettes that would define the next bedding collection. She did her most creative thinking while sitting alone in an empty warehouse.

“I always felt like I was inside a white canvas where my imagination was safe and free to explore new ideas,” she recalls of the original Live Good warehouse.

One afternoon, as she wondered how to unite the creatures from her Endangered Species collection, a new image began to take shape: a gathering of animals aboard a single vessel.

Only later did she recognize the familiar childhood story emerging from her imagination was that of Noah's Ark.

“Until that moment, I had not thought of the Noah's Ark legend in more than 20 years. I used to love that story when I was a little girl because it seemed to hold a certain truth: We are all in this together. No one life is more important than another. Every living thing is sacred and should be protected.”

Although the story of Noah's Ark carries different cultural and religious interpretations, Live Good founder's inspiration centered on its universal themes of compassion, coexistence, and responsibility for the natural world.

The Peace Dove: Where the Live Good Story Began

Long before creating the Noah's Ark baby blanket, Jennifer's creative journey began with a single image, a dove carrying a leaf in its mouth.

During a deeply personal period of reflection, following years of witnessing difficult aspects of humanity through her previous work as a human rights investigator, Jennifer envisioned a new beginning rooted in goodness, innocence, and peace. The words“Live” and“Good” echoed in her mind, along with the vivid image of a dove.

“In those early days, I had no idea what the message behind these recurring images truly meant. After years of witnessing the worst of humanity in my previous work, and even in my own life, I felt a deep need to start over. Live Good was born from a desire to wipe the slate clean... to wash the world away... It was about finding a way to begin again with only the purest living things inhabiting a new world.”

The vivid image became the Live Good Peace Dove, the very first animal Jennifer created which is the original logo for the company. Today, the dove remains part of Live Good's identity, appearing on the fabric tag sewn into every product.

The animals featured on the Noah's Ark baby blanket also hold special meaning. Each comes from Live Good's Endangered Species baby pillow collection, bringing together beloved characters in a shared celebration of wildlife and the importance of protecting the natural world.

A Message for the Next Generation

A decade after the blanket's creation, its inspiration remains as meaningful as ever.

For the Live Good community, the Noah's Ark baby blanket is an expression of hope and renewal. A reminder that compassion begins in childhood and that even the smallest among us can recognize the importance of kindness toward others and respect for the natural world.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Noah's Ark baby blanket, Jennifer and her team are renewing their commitment to building bridges across their community. Through expanded efforts in food security, STEM education, and endangered species protection, Live Good is dedicated to connecting vulnerable populations with the resources they need to thrive. Under the BRIDGE program first launched during the height of the pandemic in 2020, team members volunteer annually to serve Thanksgiving Dinner to the homeless in Los Angeles and Pasadena via Union Station Homeless Services, while also distributing meals at Saddleback Church's campus food pantry.

Other community involvement includes working with Women in Information and Computer Sciences through the University of California, Irvine and Stanford University to develop programs designed to train women in high-tech and providing mentorship for at-risk youth to impart skills necessary for them to realize their dreams.

Looking ahead, BRIDGE is extending its reach beyond human communities to encompass dedicated efforts protecting endangered species and supporting global biodiversity.

Through the Noah's Ark Baby Blanket, Live Good continues to share the values that inspired its humble beginnings: peace, empathy, and a belief that every life matters.

“Most children understand from a young age that our purpose on earth is to care for one another, and to marvel at the extraordinary creatures with whom we share this earth,” said Jennifer Chi, Founder and CEO of Live Good.“My hope is that people will always see the true meaning of this story through the eyes of a child.”

For more information about Live Good Inc and to sign up for their newsletter, visit Live Good Inc. and Live Good News.

Adrienne Johnson

AJ Adelman & Associates

Welcome to Live Good

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Decade of Peace, Compassion & Imagination: The Founding of Live Good & the 10-Year Anniversary of The Noah's Ark Blanket News Provided By AJ Adelman & Associates + Infinity Films November 20, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Environment, Human Rights, Manufacturing



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