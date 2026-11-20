NIA Probes Matthew VanDyke Link to Indian Insurgents in Myanmar Case

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is sifting through voluminous data to identify any Indian insurgent groups trained by Matthew VanDyke and his associates in Myanmar before deciding on filing a chargesheet under the anti-terror law, NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday. Addressing reporters after the agency's 6th Anti-Terror Conference, Aggarwal said while VanDyke and others entered India on valid visas, investigators established that they crossed into Myanmar illegally and returned through an illegal route, where they were arrested and subsequently chargesheeted for those offences. The terror angle, however, remains under investigation.

"Unless we are able to establish the identity of the persons who were trained by them, it will not be possible to chargesheet them under the UAPA, because that is the offence under the UAPA which is the allegation in the FIR," Aggarwal said. "We have lots of data, and that is being sifted through, and we have to establish the identity of whether there were any Indian insurgent groups who were beneficiaries of their training. If we establish that, then we will chargesheet them," he added. Asked about VanDyke's social media posts targeting the agency and his assault claims, Aggarwal clarified that no allegations were levelled against the NIA. "He has not made any allegations of assault against NIA. He has made some allegations, if I remember correctly, while he was in judicial custody in Tihar Jail," he said. Noting that VanDyke appeared in court six to seven times during the probe, the NIA chief added, "During those seven hearings he did not make any such allegation before the judge. So why do I need to comment on that?" On whether VanDyke would return to face trial, Aggarwal noted he had already come back once after getting bail. "If we chargesheet him after further investigation, if he doesn't come back, then he'll be declared a fugitive and then the law will take its own course," he said.

On the other hand, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a formal request to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) seeking documents and permission to examine key individuals in its probe into the case involving Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday. Addressing reporters after the agency's 6th Anti-Terror Conference, Aggarwal said the NIA was acting within its legal mandate in investigating the September 30 mid-air cockpit attack aboard Flydubai flight 1073, where an Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar during an attempted hijack. "NIA has an extraterritorial mandate. That means if any offence has been committed outside India, which, if the same offence had been committed in India, would have been an offence, then NIA can investigate that offence," Aggarwal said, noting that Indian interests or an Indian citizen must be involved. Citing Section 5 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, which empowers the agency to probe hijacking offences when an Indian citizen is the subject, he added, "There is no overstretch that we have registered that case. So it is well within the boundaries of law." Aggarwal said the agency has forwarded a Mutual Legal Assistance request to the UAE for copies of certain documents and permission to examine some persons there, and is awaiting a reply. Investigators are also looking into the co-pilot's past contacts abroad, including his time studying in places such as Australia or the UK. "Whom did he come in contact with? Are there any Indian footprints of his friend circle who could be lurking?" Aggarwal said. "We will go ahead as soon as we get documents or permission from the UAE to join the investigation." (ANI)