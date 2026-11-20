CM Dhami Inaugurates Uttarakhand Pavilion at Trade Fair in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Uttarakhand Day ceremony on Friday on the occasion of the India International Trade Fair-2026 in New Delhi. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Uttarakhand Pavilion and inspected the exhibition of local products, handicrafts, traditional art, and other distinctive items brought from various districts of the state.

Visiting the different stalls set up in the Uttarakhand Pavilion, Dhami gathered information about the products on display. Praising the items crafted by local artisans, craftsmen, self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and producers from across the state, he said Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and local resources hold immense potential for economic growth. Dhami noted that the state's traditional products are not only symbols of its cultural identity, but also vital sources of self-employment and livelihood at the local level.

The Chief Minister stated that prestigious events like the India International Trade Fair provide an important platform to give Uttarakhand's local products recognition at national and international levels. Through such events, the state's artisans, handicraftsmen, and entrepreneurs gain opportunities to showcase and market their products and connect with new markets. This boosts demand for local goods while strengthening the state's economy, he added.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made across the country to promote local products, preserve traditional skills, and empower local economies. In line with the spirit of "Vocal for Local" and "Local to Global," the Uttarakhand government is also committed to giving the state's traditional products, handicrafts, and local enterprises a new identity. The Chief Minister said the state government aims to provide wider market access for Uttarakhand's traditional products through modern technology, better packaging, quality enhancement, and effective marketing. This will increase the income of local producers and create new self-employment opportunities for youth and women.

He further emphasised that products rooted in Uttarakhand's unique geographical conditions, natural wealth, and traditional knowledge form the state's distinct identity, and taking them to national and international markets is among the state government's priorities. Commending the efforts of all artisans, entrepreneurs, and local producers participating in the pavilion, the Chief Minister remarked that their hard work and creativity play a major role in elevating Uttarakhand's cultural identity to new heights. Dhami expressed confidence that such events will give fresh recognition to the state's local products and help make Uttarakhand economically and commercially stronger.

Speaking to reporters, Uttarakhand Chief Minister also highlighted the role of the annual International Trade Fair in expanding market access for local producers and noted that the state's House of Himalayas brand has crossed Rs 6.5 crore in turnover over the past year. He said, "The International Trade Fair is being held this year, just as it is every year. It provides a significant platform for our local people to showcase the products they create. It serves as a major hub for marketing these goods, effectively advancing the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' theme. For Uttarakhand, in particular, it offers a grand stage for products crafted by women, artisans, craftspeople, and those in the handloom sector. It also highlights our local produce such as vegetables, millets, and fruits and provides a valuable opportunity for metalworkers as well."

Dhami added,“There is great enthusiasm among all the participants, and we are consistently encouraging them. We launched the 'House of Himalayas' brand, inaugurated in Uttarakhand by the Prime Minister himself, which has achieved a turnover of over Rs 6.5 crore in the past year. This reflects the hard work and skill of our women; the products they create are now in demand across the entire country, and we are making every effort to take them to the global stage." (ANI)