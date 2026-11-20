Karnataka Plans Major Reforms to Ensure Transparent Exam Procedures

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Government is committed to conducting entrance examinations for various professional courses and recruitment examinations for posts in the State through a secure and transparent system, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said. He was speaking at a high-level meeting on examination reforms held on Friday in the Committee Room at Vidhana Soudha.

"Along with the marks obtained in recruitment examinations, the marks obtained by candidates in schools and colleges should also be considered. The recently held KAS preliminary examinations were managed neatly, and no scope was given for examination malpractices," D K Shivakumar said. He asserted that in the NEET examination, candidates from the State should get more opportunities in medical colleges in the State. "Against the background of it being difficult for rural students to compete with urban students in national-level examinations like NEET, grace marks should be given to rural students. Reservation should be given to local students in medical and engineering seats," he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the National-Level High-Powered Committee on Examination Reforms, appreciated the examination system of KEA and the reform measures recently taken in KPSC. Nilekani said most States in the country have agreed that recruitment examinations should be computerised, but care should be taken to ensure that this system does not become difficult for rural and poor candidates. He said the committee's report is in the final stage, and the opinions expressed in the meeting will be included in the recommendations and the report will be submitted in December. He said recruitment examinations have shifted from a decentralised recruitment examination system to a centralised system, and the report will also recommend returning to a decentralised system.

Home and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the State Government is in the forefront in formulating a transparent examination system. "Fact-checking is also being adopted to avoid rumours that question papers have leaked." He said it has been instructed that no rumours should be heeded until official information comes out from the Government. "Counselling for candidates writing examinations, creating awareness among parents, and a 104 helpline have been provided to reduce stress among students. The Government is thinking of adopting state-of-the-art technology to formulate a secure and safe examination system. This information will be provided to the High-Powered Committee," he said.

S V Ranganath, Chairman of the State Competitive Examinations and Recruitment Reforms Committee, said 43,91,248 candidates had applied for examinations conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for various posts, and 30,50,996 candidates had appeared for the examinations. A total of 17,29,318 OMR sheets were used in these examinations. Ranganath said huge expenditure will be incurred to provide necessary infrastructure, including a computer system to conduct computer-based examinations. "Against this background, there is a need to set up computer-based examination centres for the purpose of conducting various examinations." "This expenditure can be met in phases from centrally sponsored schemes and State Government grants, and this facility can be borne by both the Central and State Governments," he added. He explained that the question bank is currently 1:10, and there is a need to increase it to 1:100 and said the committee's report is in the final stage and will be submitted to the Government within a week.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh explained that online examination systems are being conducted in a most transparent manner in VTU and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in the State. KEA Executive Director H Prasanna, explaining the reform measures taken by KEA in the last three years in the State, said the candidate's authentication is verified through various databases, and facial recognition is authenticated in a separate app. "Aadhaar-based authentication should be used from application submission till completion of the admission process/recruitment process." Prasanna said steps are being taken to adopt measures like technical support from e-Governance, preventing the menace of fake candidates, etc. "It is very necessary for institutions like KEA and KPSC to have their own technical staff," KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna said.