Congress Sweeps Rajasthan Zila Parishad Polls With Major Victory

The Congress party secured a major victory in the results of the Zila Parishad elections announced on Friday in Rajasthan. Out of a total of 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress secured a majority in 27 districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Meanwhile, the BJP managed to win a majority in only 6 districts. In Nagaur district, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) achieved a majority in the Zila Parishad. Similarly, in the election results for 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts, Congress won 269, BJP won 73, and others succeeded in 60 Panchayat Samitis, while no party secured a clear majority in 17 Panchayat Samitis.

Counting for Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran, and Karauli districts will take place on December 17. The Panchayati Raj election results went in favour of the BJP in Udaipur, Ajmer, Pali, Jhalawar, Beawar, and Salumber districts, where the party holds a majority in the Zila Parishads based on numerical strength. Congress achieved success in the Zila Parishad elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Sikar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Kotputli-Behror, Churu, Jalore, Tonk, Dholpur, Phalodi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, Deeg, and Banswara districts.

In Jaipur, Congress registered wins in 14 out of the 22 Panchayat Samitis. The BJP secured a majority in Chomu and Sambhar Lake, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won a majority in Sanganer. No party received a clear majority in Amarsar, Jalsu, Mauzamabad, Rampura Dabri, and Dudu. From ministers to most veteran leaders, many failed to save their political clout in Rajasthan's Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra's wife, two sons, and younger brother's wife faced defeat. Additionally, relatives of Revenue Minister Hemant Meena and Minister of State for PWD Manju Baghmar also lost. On the other hand, senior BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore made a political comeback by ensuring the victory of his son and daughter-in-law, while the sister-in-law of former Cooperatives Minister Ajay Singh Kilak faced defeat. This comes just months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party has secured a clear majority.