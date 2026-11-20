Union Minister Sonowal Celebrates Oman National Day At New Delhi Event

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, represented the Government of India as the Chief Guest at the National Day Reception of the Sultanate of Oman, hosted at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on Friday. Sonowal was received by Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, in the presence of senior diplomats, government officials, and distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal extended warm greetings on behalf of the Government and the people of India to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government, and the friendly people of Oman, wishing the Sultanate continued peace, progress, and prosperity. Underscoring the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations, the Union Minister noted that for nearly five thousand years, sailors and merchants have crossed the Arabian Sea, connecting ancient Indian ports with Muscat, Sohar, and Salalah. "The Arabian Sea has never separated our countries. It has always connected us," Sonowal said, adding that these centuries-old exchanges built bonds of trust long before formal diplomatic ties were established.

Recalling his visit to Muscat in January this year to welcome INSV Kaundinya following its maiden voyage from Porbandar, Sonowal described the vessel, inspired by a fifth-century ship depicted in the Ajanta caves and built using traditional stitching techniques, as a living symbol of the enduring maritime, trade, and people-to-people ties between India and Oman. Highlighting the renewed momentum in the India-Oman Strategic Partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman in December 2025, Union Minister Sonowal pointed to two landmark milestones: the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in June 2026, and the adoption of the Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation.

"India and Oman are natural maritime partners occupying strategic positions along major shipping routes connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. Oman's ports at Duqm, Sohar, and Salalah, together with India's expanding port network, can support stronger trade connectivity and more resilient supply chains," the Union Minister stated. He emphasised vast opportunities for bilateral collaboration in port-led development, shipbuilding and ship repair, green fuels, digital port systems, maritime training, logistics, and the blue economy. Sonowal also underscored the importance of maritime security and praised Oman's balanced and constructive role in regional and international affairs. He expressed India's deep gratitude to the Omani authorities for their consistent humanitarian assistance to Indian nationals, particularly Indian seafarers in distress.

Celebrating the human bridge between the two countries, Union Minister Sonowal highlighted the contributions of nearly seven lakh Indians living in Oman and commended cultural preservation initiatives such as the book "Mandvi to Muscat" and the digitisation of thousands of historical records belonging to Indian families in Oman. Emphasising the strong synergy between Oman Vision 2040 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047, Sarbanand Sonowal noted that under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bilateral partnership stands as a model of trust, stability, and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. Concluding his address, the Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to the enduring friendship, stating that shared history provides strong foundations, the sea offers a shared horizon, and mutual trust gives both nations the confidence to sail forward together. (ANI)